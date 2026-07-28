Gilder Lehrman Institute Celebrates Fourth Graduating Class of Online Master’s in American History Program

Members of the 2026 graduating class attend the fourth commencement ceremony for the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History program at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, addresses graduates during the fourth commencement ceremony for the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History program.

Developed in partnership with Gettysburg College, the fully online program combines rigorous academic study with flexibility for working professionals

We’re proud to celebrate a growing community of educators, scholars, and history enthusiasts who will preserve that history and share it with future generations.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History celebrated the fourth graduating class of the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History during a commencement ceremony held July 16 at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.The Class of 2026 includes 239 graduates, with nearly 100 graduating students along with families and friends attending the ceremony in person. Through its partnership with Gettysburg College, the Gilder Lehrman Institute offers a fully accredited, 30-credit master’s degree program that provides educators and other history professionals with advanced study in American history.“Understanding America’s history requires curiosity, scholarship, and a lifelong commitment to learning,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “We’re proud to celebrate a growing community of educators, scholars, and history enthusiasts who will preserve that history and share it with future generations.”Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano reminded graduates that teaching history carries a responsibility far greater than conveying historical facts.“As educators, you are entrusted with so much more than teaching names and dates and battles,” Iuliano said. “You’re entrusted with helping tomorrow’s leaders understand that our history is the story of us, filled with dreamers whose courage reverberates to this very day.”The commencement address was delivered by Barbara Perry, J. Wilson Newman Professor of Governance at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center and co-chair of its Presidential Oral History Program. Perry is also a professor in the MA program, where she leads graduate students through advanced historical research and analysis.“From throughout the country and every background, the Gilder Lehrman Institute master’s degree recipients represent the best and brightest of our nation’s educators,” Perry said. “They inspire me to reach for the highest levels in my own research, writing, and teaching.”As demand for high-quality history education continues to grow, the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History is helping educators deepen their knowledge while continuing to teach in their classrooms, as well as providing aspiring educators a pathway toward their goal of teaching US history. Since launching in 2022, the program has attracted educators from across the country, including K–12 teachers, community college instructors, district supervisors, museum professionals, and National Park Service employees. The Gettysburg College partnership builds on the Institute’s longstanding commitment to graduate education, including previous MA program collaborations with other university partners.To learn more about the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History, visit gilderlehrman.org/ma About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.###

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