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DDOT Launches the Cool Corridors Pilot to Fight Urban Heat, Help Keep Neighborhoods Cooler and Strengthen Climate Resilience Across the District

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cool Corridors pilot study, a new and environmentally friendly effort to cool District streets and protect residents from extreme summer heat. This initiative is designed to reduce extreme heat on District streets, improve neighborhood comfort, and help create a more resilient transportation network for residents.

Beginning the week of July 27, 2026, DDOT will begin to apply solar reflective “cool pavement” coatings at five sites across the city that have been designated as urban heat islands as part of a broader effort called the Cool Corridors Multi-Hazard Resilience Study. Urban heat islands make cities like Washington, DC noticeably hotter than surrounding areas, especially in neighborhoods with fewer trees and more pavement. On summer afternoons, downtown DC can run 10 to 15 degrees hotter than nearby rural areas, and the District has been ranked among the cities with the most intense urban heat island effect in the country. This extra heat raises the risk of heat stroke and other health problems, drives up cooling costs for families, and falls hardest on older adults, people with chronic conditions, and long underserved communities.

Cool pavements use light colored, solar-reflective coatings that bounce sunlight away instead of absorbing it, lowering surface temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Paired with tree canopy and green infrastructure, these treatments are a simple and sustainable way to make streets and sidewalks more comfortable and welcoming for everyone, while also extending the life of the pavement itself.

"Every resident deserves streets that are safe, comfortable, and built to meet the challenges of a changing climate," said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. "The Cool Corridors Pilot reflects DDOT's commitment to delivering innovative transportation solutions that improve quality of life for our communities. By testing new technologies alongside long-term investments in the District’s tree canopy and green infrastructure, DDOT is creating cooler neighborhoods across the District.”

The pilot is part of the Cool Corridors Multi-Hazard Resilience Study, which DDOT is leading in partnership with the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), and the Department of Health (DOH). The study will strengthen the resilience of corridors that connect residents to small parks and open spaces, helping ensure these critical pathways stay safe and usable during extreme heat and other hazards. The project is funded in part through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant secured by HSEMA.

“Helping residents tackle this heat is a priority for DOEE,” said Director Richard Jackson, “and we are doing everything in our power to make sure everyone in the District is able to keep cool and comfortable during the height of summer heat. This pilot program is another aspect of that, providing canopy coverage and infrastructure that will cool our city for years to come.”

The -five pilot locations were selected based on areas experiencing higher levels of extreme heat and greater community need. The locations include Brightwood NW, North Michigan Park NE, Ivy City NE, Benning NE, - and West of Ballpark SW. At each site, DDOT will test one of three cool pavement products that have already proven successful in cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Charlotte, and Orlando. DDOT has partnered with American University to measure results before and after the pavements are applied and to publish a comparative report by the end of 2026, helping guide future investments in cooler, more resilient streets citywide.

“Urban heat is a critical problem for many cities across the world,” said Mike Alonzo, associate professor at American University’s College of Arts and Sciences. “While in DC, we frequently focus on tree cover since our city is in a previously forested landscape, arid cities such as Phoenix are experimenting with other innovative solutions such as cool paving. This year we are excited to lead a team of American University students and recent graduates to monitor the cooling effects of these new pavements in DC. Our team is out in the field on hot, clear days to see how well these surfaces actually cool. We expect that our research will help DC and other urban centers to understand how cool surfaces can be employed to mitigate urban heat.”

Residents near the pilot sites have received advance notice before work begins. Crews will need streets clear of vehicles and closed from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM while pavement is applied, and although contractors may be present for up to three days, individual driveways are expected to be impacted for only one day, pending no rain.

Cool Corridors builds on the goals of the District's Long Range Transportation Plan, moveDC, as well as the Sustainable DC 2.0 Plan and the Climate Ready DC Plan, all of which call for a more climate-resilient transportation network. By investing in sustainable, nature-friendly solutions today, DDOT is helping ensure the District's streets remain safe, cool, and accessible for generations to come.

For more information on the Cool Corridors pilot, including a map of project sites, please visit: https://coolcorridors.ddot.dc.gov/.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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