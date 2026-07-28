Georgia Tech & École de Technologie Supérieure Crowned Champions as Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix Wraps at Brainerd

The whole field, in one frame. Every team, every solar car, every crew that made it to the Electrek American Solar Challenge and Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix. Pure joy. Georgia Tech Solar Racing (car #49) celebrates a perfect-score class win in Aurora at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix — punching their ticket to the cross-country Electrek American Solar Challenge. Buzz would be proud. All hands on deck. Crews support their solar cars across the track at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix — every panel, every pound moved by the students who built them.

Record 39 teams compete in 2026 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix and 19 teams qualify for the Electrek American Solar Challenge, a multi-day cross-country event.

A record 39 teams came to Brainerd and 30 teams took to the track. 19 teams qualified for the Electrek American Solar Challenge, they now get to prove what their solar car can do on the open road.” — Gail Lueck, Innovators Educational Foundation

MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF) announced the winners of the 2026 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP), which concluded July 23 at Brainerd International Raceway after three days of on-track competition. The event crowned champions across two vehicle classes and set the field of qualifiers bound for the Electrek American Solar Challenge (ASC), a multi-day, cross-country event that began July 25.Held for the first time at Brainerd International Raceway, the 2026 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix drew one of the largest and most international fields in program history, with collegiate engineering teams from across the United States competing alongside entries from Canada, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Over three days, cars and drivers pushed to complete as many laps as possible on the closed course — a test of engineering endurance in which every vehicle represents thousands of hours of student design, manufacturing, and testing.Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) ClassThe Multi-Occupant Vehicle class challenges teams to build practical, road-ready solar vehicles judged on a balance of speed, efficiency, payload, and passenger capacity.1st Place: Georgia Tech (Solar Racing)2nd Place: Appalachian State University (Team Sunergy)3rd Place: Polytechnique Montréal (Esteban)Fastest Lap: Iowa State University — 52.1 mphSingle-Occupant Vehicle (SOV) ClassThe Single-Occupant Vehicle class rewards pure efficiency, with teams engineering the leanest, most aerodynamic solar vehicles possible.1st Place: École de Technologie Supérieure (Eclipse)2nd Place: Delft University of Technology (Delft Solar Team)3rd Place: KU Leuven (Innoptus)Fastest Lap: Delft University of Technology — 58.1 mphSiemens Challenge The Siemens Challenge , presented by Siemens, is a $10,000 design competition recognizing excellence in battery enclosure engineering. Entries are judged on keeping the battery enclosure within a safe operating temperature, followed by the lowest enclosure volume and lowest mass.1st Place: University of California, Berkeley2nd Place: University of Florida3rd Place: University of MinnesotaCoolest Design: École de Technologie Supérieure“Watching a record 39 teams come to Brainerd and 30 teams take the track was incredible! With 19 teams qualified for the Electrek American Solar Challenge, these teams now get to prove what their solar car can do on the open road. Regardless of whether a team finished on the podium or spent the week working through technical issues at the track, these students benefit greatly from this experimental learning, preparing them for their future careers across a range of disciplines and making them an asset to many of our sponsors who came out to meet and recruit these bright young minds.” Gail Lueck, Event Director and Operations Director, Innovators Educational Foundation.About the Electrek Formula Sun Grand PrixThe Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) is an annual three-day solar vehicle track race. The 2026 event marks FSGP’s first year at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota. Teams must successfully complete a multi-day technical and safety inspection process — known as scrutineering — before earning the right to take to the track. In addition to crowning track winners, FSGP serves as the qualifying event for the Electrek American Solar Challenge.About the Electrek American Solar ChallengeThe Electrek American Solar Challenge (ASC) is a multi-day, cross-country solar vehicle event held every two years. Solar-powered vehicles travel a fixed route over multiple stages, with overnight checkpoints in host cities along the way. The 2026 route follows the Great River Road and historic Route 66 corridor through the American heartland. The 2026 Electrek American Solar Challenge is an Official Route 66 Centennial Project and a supporting partner of America250.2026 Confirmed Partners & SponsorsTitle Sponsor:ElectrekTrack Partner:Brainerd International RacewayPresenting Partner:Siemens — presenting partner of the Siemens Challenge, a $10,000 design competition awarded to the top-performing team in an onsite engineering challenge at the trackSponsors:Ansys, Blue Origin, Generac, IOSiX, MathWorks, Caterpillar, Donaldson, General Matter, La Macuca LLC, SunCat Solar, SpaceX, Tesla, Wattch, SolCastAbout the Innovators Educational FoundationThe Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF) is a nonprofit organization that organizes and operates the Formula Sun Grand Prix and the American Solar Challenge to advance hands-on engineering education and accelerate the development of solar and electric vehicle technology. Founded by volunteers from across the solar vehicle community, IEF has been a launching pad for engineers now working at the leading edge of the clean energy and aerospace industries. More information is available at www.americansolarchallenge.org The Formula Sun Grand Prix is not in any way associated or affiliated with the Formula 1 companies, FORMULA 1 racing, or the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2026 Award Ceremony

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