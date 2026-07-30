Tokyu Stay Shinjuku hotel to reopen on September 29, 2026, offering a place to connect with the culture of Shinjuku

The creative Sankado Square, where the town’s heat and lingering atmosphere intertwine An exciting, special stay at "Re:cord Lounge" These guest rooms offer a sense of true privacy, with only one unit per floor (levels 3 through 13). The spacious 47-square-meter layout provides ample space to fully open suitcases, making it ideal for groups. Guests can relax on 110-centimeter wide beds A 30-square-meter space based on the concept of a studio, this room is centered around the living area. A spacious room where guests can experience the culture of Shinjuku 3-chome

Tokyu Stay Shinjuku, a new base for travelers, will begin taking reservations from April 10, 2026.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyu Stay Shinjuku has announced that it will reopen it doors on September 29, 2026. The Shinjuku 3-chome area, with its dazzling retro streets, has a unique culture even compared to rest of Tokyo and even other areas of Shinjuku. From cinemas and vintage cafes to traditional theaters and lively dining establishments, this area where Japanese culture and daily life intersect is the home of Tokyu Stay Shinjuku, a Tokyo boutique hotel to serve as a new base for travelers visiting the area.

■The creative Sankado Square, where the town’s heat and lingering atmosphere intertwine

The hotel is designed based on the concept of Sankado Square. As soon as visitors set foot inside the Boutique hotel, a space inspired by Shinjuku 3-chome sprawls out all around them. Standing at 14 stories tall, the first floor contains the lobby and reception, while the second floor consists of a guests-only lounge, restaurant, and some guest rooms. The common areas are designed using motifs associated with Shinjuku, such as cinemas, cafes, and traditional theaters, capturing the heat and lingering atmosphere of the area. The majority of guest rooms are located on floors 3 through 13, with each floor consisting of 10 rooms (six double rooms, three triple rooms, and one quad room), with the 14th floor is home to one conceptual room offering an exceptional view of the city and four double rooms. There are a total of 120 rooms, with a maximum capacity of 300 guests.

*These 120 rooms include one universal room

■An exciting, special stay at "Re:cord Lounge"

Tokyu Stay Shinjuku is a Hotel with lounge. “Re:cord Lounge” is a retro space inspired by jazz clubs for guests only, open from 7:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. In the morning (from 7:00 to 11:00 A.M.), “Croque-Monsieur” provides an English-style fried egg breakfast buffet. Take-out boxes are available, so guests can eat in their rooms as well. From 11:30 A.M., the lounge is open for free use, allowing guests to choose records, make their own melon sodas, and enjoy various items from the cafe menu. There are also cocktails, mocktails, and sparkling wine available.

■A wide variety of guest rooms

The guest rooms are designed based on the concept of a studio. These compact yet comfortable guest rooms feature a sophisticated color palette and a layout that allows for a flexible, free-spirited style of stay, creating a creative atmosphere akin to an artist's studio.

■3chome Collective TWIN

This is a concept room that embodies the culture of Shinjuku, drawing inspiration from theaters, cinemas, bar-hopping, and traditional story-telling houses, allowing guests to experience the charm of the area in their room. Each aspect of the interior is carefully selected, including authentic seating and fabrics, from a large screen for immersive viewing, to a counter inspired by Japan’s bar-hopping culture, and a comfortable sofa for relaxation.

Capacity: 4

Area: 39 m2

Amenities: Bed (110 cm wide), kitchen, microwave, washer-dryer, separate bathroom

■Signature Family

These guest rooms offer a sense of true privacy, with only one unit per floor (levels 3 through 13). The spacious 47-square-meter layout provides ample space to fully open suitcases, making it ideal for groups. Guests can relax on 110-centimeter wide beds and utilize the kitchen and microwave to prepare light meals or reheat takeout. A washer-dryer allows for a hassle-free experience during extended stays, while the separate bathroom layout ensures convenience for multiple guests.

Capacity: 4

Area: 47 m2

Amenities: Bed (110 cm wide), kitchen, microwave, washer-dryer, separate bathroom

■Deluxe Twin

A 30-square-meter space based on the concept of a studio, this room is centered around the living area.

Capacity: 3

Area: 30 m2

Amenities: Bed (110 cm wide), kitchen, microwave, washer-dryer, separate bathroom

■Deluxe King

A spacious room where guests can experience the culture of Shinjuku 3-chome

Capacity: 2

Area: 23 m2

Amenities: Bed (180 cm wide), microwave, washer-dryer, separate bathroom

■Superior Queen

The standard model, this room is compact without sacrificing comfort.

Capacity: 2

Area: 15 m2

Amenities: Bed (160 cm wide), microwave, washer-dryer, separate bathroom

■Details of Tokyu Stay Shinjuku

Opening: September 29, 2026

Address: 3-7-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Access: 8-minute walk from JR Shinjuku Station East Exit

1-minute walk from Shinjuku 3-chome Station on the Toei Shinjuku and Tokyo Metro line

Official Website: https://www.tokyustay.co.jp/hotel/SJ/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyustay_connected/



■About Tokyu Stay

Based on the concept of “Stay Connected,” Tokyu Stay connects people with the local area and culture all around Japan, offering stays that lead to new discoveries and reconnecting with oneself.

Official Website: https://www.tokyustay.co.jp/

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