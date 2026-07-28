Remarks by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong at the Reception Marking the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

Your Excellencies,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Good evening!

Welcome to the reception celebrating the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Over the past 99 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the PLA has made extraordinary contributions to national independence, people’s liberation, and national prosperity through tremendous sacrifice and selfless dedication. It has also made positive contributions to world peace and stability, and human development and progress.

China is firmly committed to the right path of peaceful development, and its pursuit of peace, amity and harmony has been unwavering. Every increase of China’s strength is an increase in the prospects of world peace. Under the new circumstances, the Chinese military will continue to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military, modernize national defense and the armed forces, faithfully act upon the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, actively fulfills the international obligations of the armed forces of a major country, and make greater contributions to building a world of enduring peace, universal security, and shared prosperity.

Not long ago, China solemnly celebrated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The CPC is committed to pursuing not only happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, but also human progress and world harmony. Today, the world is undergoing profound changes and turbulence. The cause of peace and development for humanity has come to a new crossroads. China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. China stands ready to work with all peace-loving countries to improve the global security governance system, and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

China and India are important neighbors. Both are major developing countries, major emerging economies, and important members of the Global South. Being good-neighborly friends and partners that help each other succeed serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and has a positive impact on the world.

Recently, under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, exchanges in various fields have gradually resumed, communication and cooperation have progressed in an orderly manner, and peace and tranquility along the border areas have been generally maintained. China looks forward to working with India to translate the important consensuses reached by our leaders into concrete actions, and promote the sustained improvement and development of bilateral relations. China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS Chair, and stands ready to work with relevant parties to promote the growth of the BRICS mechanism.

Before I conclude, I would also like to warmly welcome Rear Admiral You Jian, who has recently assumed his post as Chinese Defence Attaché in India. He is an experienced military diplomat, and previously served as Defence Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. I am confident that he will establish close working relations with his Indian counterparts and all friends here, and play an active role in promoting international military exchanges and cooperation.

Now, may I invite you to join me in a toast:

To the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army;

To the continued development of China-India relations;

To the friendship between our two peoples;

And to world peace and prosperity.

Cheers!