Chinese Embassy in Slovenia Participates in the International Festival of Diplomacy & Fellowship 2026

On May 23, 2026, the Chinese Embassy in Slovenia participated in the International Festival of Diplomacy & Fellowship 2026 held in Ljubljana. Ambassador Kang Yan attended the event.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Chengdu and Ljubljana. The event featured a selection of Chengdu-themed handicrafts, including Douming bamboo weaving - a recognized national intangible cultural heritage of China. These handicrafts highlighted the unique charm of Bashu culture and underscored the enduring friendship between the two cities. Visitors were especially drawn to the exquisite handicrafts, traditional Chinese tea, liquors, and local snacks. A giant panda mascot became one of the highlights of the event.

Dejan Crnek, Deputy Mayor of Ljubljana, visited the stand of Chinese Embassy and expressed appreciation for China’s support for charitable causes. He also shared his experience of recent trip to Chengdu.