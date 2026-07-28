Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Hosts Reception Celebrating the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

On July 23, Chinese Embassy in Malaysia hosted a reception celebrating the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Present were Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain; Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, friends from various sectors, along with foreign envoys and defence attachés to Malaysia, among 300 guests.

Ambassador Ouyang said, President Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which provides a Chinese solution to address international security challenges. Last April, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Malaysia, during which the leaders of both countries agreed to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future. China stands ready to work with Malaysia to shoulder the responsibility of preserving peace and pursue the path of peaceful development together.

Chinese Embassy Defence Attaché Huang Yanxiao said that China pursues a defensive national defence policy and has the firm resolve and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The development of China-Malaysia defence relations has been in good momentum in recent years. Under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ military leadership, China-Malaysia defence cooperation will reach new heights.

Promotional videos and photos of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army were displayed at the reception.