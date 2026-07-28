Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Pays a Courtesy Call on President of the Democratic Party of Cyprus Nikolas Papadopoulos

On 23 July 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong paid a courtesy call on President of the Democratic Party (DIKO) of Cyprus Nikolas Papadopoulos.

Ambassador Yang expounded on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. He noted that the Chinese side values the profound friendship forged with generations of leaders of DIKO. He expressed readiness to further strengthen inter-party ties, expand exchanges and mutual visits, and take forward bilateral relations to greater heights.

President Papadopoulos extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. He welcomed Ambassador Yang for taking the new post. He also noted that China, under the leadership of the CPC, has set an example of development and prosperity. DIKO is ready to further strengthen ties with the CPC, and contribute more to China-Cyprus relations.