Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong Attends the Reception Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in India to Celebrate the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the PLA

On July 21, 2026, the Chinese Embassy in India held a reception in New Delhi to warmly celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army（PLA）. Nearly 400 guests attended the event, including Indian friends from various sectors, diplomatic envoys and defense attachés stationed in India, as well as representatives from Chines enterprises, overseas Chinese, students and the media.

In his remarks, Ambassador Xu Feihong stated that China unswervingly follows the path of peaceful development and has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. China and India are each other's important neighbors, both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. Being good-neighborly friends and partners for mutual success will not only benefit the people of both countries, but also have a positive impact on the world. China looks forward to working with India to translate the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries into concrete actions and promote the sustained improvement and development of China-India relations. China supports India's BRICS Chairmanship and stands ready to work with all relevant parties to advance the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral You Jian, Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in India, noted that over the past 99 years, the People's Liberation Army has made indelible contributions to national independence, people's liberation and national prosperity. Facing changes of the world and of our times, the Chinese military will faithfully implement the Global Security Initiative which proposed by President Xi Jinping , actively fulfill the international responsibilities of a major country's military, and serve as a staunch force for safeguarding world peace and stability.

At the reception, a number of feature films including “My Story” were screened, showcasing the achievements of China's military development and its positive image. The guests offered their congratulations on the 99th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, and the atmosphere was warm and friendly.