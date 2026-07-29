Rebecca Nwankwo is Building a Global Movement of Reinvention for Women Over 40

Rebecca, Mindset Queen photo Global Women Speakers Logo Mindset Queen

The Founder of R3 Summit and the "Mindset Queen" is empowering women to transform fear into confidence, purpose, and entrepreneurial success.

Reinvention isn't about becoming someone new," says Rebecca. "It's about becoming the woman you've always been capable of being once fear no longer gets the final vote.” — "It's never too late and clarity changes EVERYTHING!"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON, ENGLAND - While many view their forties as a time to slow down, Rebecca Nwankwo is proving they can become the most powerful chapter of a woman's life.Rebecca Nwankwo Is Redefining What's Possible for Women Over 40 and Building a Global Movement of ReinventionAffectionately known as the Mindset Queen, Rebecca is leading a growing movement dedicated to helping women over 40 reinvent their careers, reclaim their confidence and pursue the ambitions they've postponed for far too long. Her mission is both bold and measurable: inspiring 10,000 women every year to believe that they can build the life, career, and business they truly want.That mission comes to life through the RISE. REDEFINE. REIGN. (R3) Summit, the flagship experience of the R3 Summit, where women are challenged to confront limiting beliefs, embrace possibility, and take decisive action. More than a conference, the summit serves as a catalyst for personal transformation and entrepreneurial growth.Rebecca understands reinvention because she has lived it.After a distinguished 20 year career in corporate real estate, she chose to rewrite her own story earning a Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School while raising two children before launching a business dedicated to helping others do the same. Today, as a speaker, author, mindset coach, and business strategist, she helps women move from uncertainty to clarity and from inspiration to execution.Her signature coaching programs guide aspiring entrepreneurs from idea to market ready business in just 90 days, combining strategic planning with the mindset required to sustain long-term success.A sought after keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, Rebecca Nwankwo has delivered transformational presentations on career reinvention, confidence, leadership, visibility, resilience, and mindset for audiences ranging from ambitious professionals to global organizations. Most recently, she addressed more than 1,000 employees at a multinational company's London headquarters and is preparing to facilitate an intensive three-day business growth workshop for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs on how to go from idea to implementation and have an immediate market ready business."Reinvention isn't about becoming someone new," says Rebecca. "It's about becoming the woman you've always been capable of being once fear no longer gets the final vote."As organizations increasingly invest in leadership development, talent retention, and women's advancement, Rebecca’s work is meeting a critical global need. Her message resonates with professionals navigating career transitions, entrepreneurs launching second act businesses, and leaders determined to create greater impact in every season of their life.As a Premier Member of Global Women Speakers founded by Dr. Tina D. Lewis, the BottomLine Queen, Rebecca continues to expand her international influence, helping women replace self-doubt with self-belief and transform possibility into measurable success.

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