Wang Yi Meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

On July 24, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Kyrgyzstan.

Wang Yi stated that the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region has recently experienced renewed tensions and escalation, which is a matter of deep concern to China. The MoU signed more than a month ago was a valuable outcome of mediation efforts by multiple parties and reflected the aspirations of the Iranian people and other peoples in the region for peace and stability. The progress achieved through dialogue should not be abandoned. The door to negotiations, once opened, should not be closed, and as long as there is hope for peace, it should not be given up. The immediate priority is to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations and resume implementation of the consensus reached in the MoU. As a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran, China firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity. China will continue to act in line with President Xi Jinping’s four-point proposal on maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, support mediation efforts by Pakistan and other parties, facilitate the early resumption of dialogue and negotiations, properly address issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, improve relations among neighboring countries, advance collective security among Gulf states, and help restore peace and stability in the Middle East at an early date.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed Wang Yi on the latest developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region, stating that the United States’ violation of the MoU reached by both parties has led to heightened tensions. Iran’s willingness to negotiate remains unchanged and Iran does not wish to see the conflict continue. He urged the United States to honor its commitments, exercise restraint, work with Iran toward the same goal, and seek a reasonable solution. It is crucial for Iran and China, as comprehensive strategic partners, to strengthen communication and coordination at the current critical moment. Iran thanks China for consistently maintaining an objective and impartial position, promoting peace and urging an end to hostilities, and expresses hope that China will continue to play an important role in helping ease regional tensions.