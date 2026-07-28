Iconic Fitzroy Nursery Listed for Sale via Expressions of Interest, No Asking Price Disclosed

Morgan Business Sales

Melbourne's landmark Fitzroy Nursery is for sale via Expressions of Interest, with no asking price disclosed, Morgan Business Sales has confirmed.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitzroy Nursery , one of Melbourne's most recognisable inner-city plant retailers, has been listed for sale by Morgan Business Sales , a specialist mid-market business brokerage. Rather than being marketed with a fixed price tag, the business is being offered strictly through Expressions of Interest, and no asking price has been made available to prospective purchasers at this stage.Positioned in the heart of the vibrant Brunswick Street precinct, Fitzroy Nursery operates across two premises situated directly opposite one another, creating a distinctive and highly visible retail footprint in one of Melbourne's most sought-after lifestyle destinations. The property is further distinguished by its iconic artistic gates, created by renowned artist Debra Halpern, which have become a recognisable feature of the streetscape and a talking point among locals and visitors alike.Founded and developed by Annie and Simon, the nursery has grown organically over the years into what is widely regarded as a Melbourne institution, while retaining its independent character and creative edge. The business is renowned for its quality indoor and outdoor plants, rare and unusual plant varieties, compact outdoor design solutions, landscape design services, plant hire, and expert horticultural advice. This breadth of offering has helped the nursery build a loyal and diverse customer base spanning home gardeners, plant collectors, design-conscious buyers, landscape professionals, and trade customers.According to Morgan Business Sales, the business benefits from a strong online presence and an established brand identity, underpinning what is described as an attractive opportunity for an owner-operator or a strategic buyer seeking a business with genuine lifestyle appeal alongside clear growth potential. Current performance is understood to reflect solid financials, with identified opportunities to further grow the business through operational efficiencies, refinement of the product mix, and enhanced marketing activity.Given the absence of a stated asking price, interested parties are being invited to engage directly with the sale process via Expressions of Interest, allowing the market to determine the value of the business rather than a predetermined figure. Morgan Business Sales has indicated that opportunities of this nature are seldom available, noting that businesses combining an iconic Melbourne location, a loyal customer base, and long-term growth potential rarely come to market.Serious buyers are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest and request further information directly through Morgan Business Sales.Confidentiality will be strictly maintained throughout the enquiry process, in keeping with standard practice for a sale being conducted without a disclosed asking price. Morgan Business Sales is a specialist mid-market business brokerage operating across Australia, known for facilitating confidential sales of businesses valued between two million and fifty million dollars, and for guiding vendors and purchasers through prospectus preparation, buyer enquiry management, valuation, negotiation, due diligence, and settlement.Further details on the Fitzroy Nursery listing, including the process for lodging an Expression of Interest, are available through Morgan Business Sales at https://morganbusinesssales.com/business-for-sale/fitzroy-nursery-iconic-cbd-nursery/

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