Light As Language Opens Friday in Elmhurst — Free Public Reception Begins at 7 PM

Louie Jones When Light Dances

Louie's first major solo exhibition — work performed once in light, witnessed only by the camera — opens this week at the Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery

I'd rather you see it in person than have me explain it," Jones said. "That's what this exhibition is for.” — Louie Jones

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Light As Language, the first major solo exhibition by Chicagoland lens-based artist Louie Jones, opens to the public today at the Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. An opening reception will be held this evening, Friday, July 31, from 7 to 9 PM. Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.For those encountering the work for the first time, Light As Language brings together a cohesive body of work organized across six thematic movements — from emergence and becoming, through faith and reckoning, to grace and return. Every piece was created entirely in-camera, in a single unrepeatable exposure. There is no compositing, no digital construction, and no algorithmic involvement of any kind. What hangs on the wall is exactly what happened in front of the lens — once, in real time, and never again."I'd rather you see it in person than have me explain it," Jones said. "That's what this exhibition is for."The practice draws a quiet lineage to Pablo Picasso's 1949 light-drawing sessions with photographer Gjon Mili, later published in LIFE magazine and exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art — a moment that first suggested light itself could serve as a medium. Jones brings to that tradition a background as a U.S. Army officer and more than three decades of enterprise-level systems work, disciplines that inform both the precision and the philosophical grounding of his practice.Tonight's reception is the only opportunity to view the exhibition with the artist present. Visitors can expect to move through the gallery's six movements in sequence, encountering works ranging from intimate studies to the exhibition's large-scale signature pieces. Each work is available in a numbered edition, accompanied by a signed Certificate of Authenticity. Collector inquiries may be directed to louie@louiejones.com.EXHIBITION DETAILSExhibition: Light As LanguageArtist: Louie JonesVenue: Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art MuseumAddress: 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126Dates: July 26 – August 23, 2026Opening Reception: Friday, July 31, 2026 · 7–9 PM · Free Admission · Open to the PublicWeb: louiejones.com · louiejones.substack.comABOUT LOUIE JONESLouie Jones is a lens-based fine art artist based in the Chicagoland area and a member of the Elmhurst Artists' Guild. His practice centers on long-exposure, in-camera light work — a process in which light is treated as a constructive material with weight, tension, and restraint. Each work is conceived and executed in a single exposure, with no compositing or digital construction. Jones brings to his art a background as a U.S. Army officer and more than three decades of enterprise-level systems work — disciplines that inform both the precision and the philosophical grounding of his practice. Light As Language is his first major solo exhibition.MEDIA CONTACTLouie Joneslouie@louiejones.comlouiejones.com

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