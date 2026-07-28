The Sleepwalkers Return to Their Roots on New Album: ALMAS PERDIDAS

Almas Perdidas: Vinyl The Sleepwalkers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than two decades after releasing their debut album, San Diego’s Chicano roots-rock veterans The Sleepwalkers are gearing up to release their newest record this October on Blind Owl Records. ALMAS PERDIDAS marks a milestone for the label as their first “Rock en Español” feature driven by fellow Chicano and founder Dude Cervantes; a fan of The Sleepwalkers since seeing them perform at a festival he co-presented in 2023. Years later, Blind Owl Records brings one of San Diego's longest running Chicano roots-rock bands to an even broader audience.The announcement of the album comes with the single "Baila Maria", out today on all streaming platforms.The eight-track collection blends roots, psychedelia, rockabilly, cumbia, and Chicano rock, and reflects on the group’s cultural identity and ever-changing sound. Over the course of their career, The Sleepwalkers have shared stages with an impressive range of artists, most recently opening for Poncho Sanchez, Son Rope Pera, Rosie Flores, and Ozomatli. "I've had the chance to meet musicians such as Flaco Jiménez, Freddy Fender, Doug Sahm, and others I greatly admired," lead singer Johnny Valenzuela also recalls. “I’ve been lucky to perform alongside many musicians, singers, and bands whose work I’ve long enjoyed. On the local side, that includes bands like the Paladins and the Beat Farmers, who we played with back when Country Dick Montana was still alive.”The style in which Valenzuela delivers his voice is distinct in its own right. Singing in Spanish with the cadence of American rock and roll, it carries a uniquely Chicano-rock lilt. “If anybody ever comes to our shows, they'll see that one minute we'll be playing a cumbia dance song, and then we'll switch it and do something that's Americana, or rockabilly, or even a country song,” Valenzuela says.The band’s ever-shifting genre doesn’t put a dent in their fanbase, which continues to attract both longtime devotees and newcomers looking to experience the special kind of energy, connection, and joy that characterize their shows. “I find that we've never had more people come to our shows and dancing and having smiles on their faces than before,” says Valenzuela. “They would dig us and like us in the past, but it's definitely been a switch—and I think a positive one.”That energy is fueled in no small part by the musicians who have helped shape the band's live sound over the years. Among them is guitarist Ritchie Orduño, who has been a member of The Sleepwalkers since 2016. His prominence throughout the record makes ALMAS PERDIDAS one of The Sleepwalkers' most guitar-forward albums to date."Ritchie Oruño, what's there to say?" Valenzuela says. "If you know, you know. If not, well, you need to get out more and support live music. Ritchie—or 'Reeshy' as we call him—is one of the premier badass guitarists in San Diego, and probably most anywhere for that matter. His mesmerizing guitar skills are only slightly overshadowed by his giant heart and genuine love for music and the people he performs for.”While the album certainly doesn’t shy away from their characteristic grooves, the title track and opening song, “Almas Perdidas”, carries some of the deepest emotional weight. Reflecting on the lyrics of the first track, Valenzuela remarks, “What I was focusing on there were the things going on with ICE, and I wanted to write something about the families that have been torn apart.”The presence of ICE has become increasingly visible in communities across the country, including San Diego, a reality that informs some of the themes explored on the album. Amid these challenges, Valenzuela maintains a strong sense of identity. "I'm proud to be a Mexican American," he says. "I served in the Army for a few years and was proud to serve my country. I've always lived in two cultures, and as I've gotten older, I've come to appreciate that part of myself even more."When asked what he hopes people experience when listening to ALMAS PERDIDAS, Valenzuela’s message is simple but meaningful, especially in our current moment: “If the album can take people away for a while, help them not focus on some of the negative things happening in the world…If they can just put it on and enjoy themselves and smile, and maybe dance in their kitchen, or bob their head in their car, then that's what I hope.”ALMAS PERDIDAS will be released October 16, 2026 on Blind Owl Records, available on vinyl, CD, and all streaming platforms. It will be The Sleepwalkers first album on vinyl. For more information, including upcoming events, announcements, and content, follow The Sleepwalkers on Instagram @thesleepwalkersband.Read the full interview and background behind the album HERE on the Blind Owl Records website.

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