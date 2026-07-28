EG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Chinese Valve Manufacturers with Advanced Production Capabilities, Global Certifications, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China — The global manual valve market, valued at approximately USD 78.4 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 117.17 billion by 2035, according to Vantage Market Research. As industries worldwide demand reliable fluid control solutions, Chinese manufacturers have established a reputation for offering high-quality manual valves at competitive prices. Among them, five companies stand out for their production scale, certification compliance, and global reach.This article examines five reputable manual valve manufacturers in China — EG Valves , Neway Valve, SUFA Technology (CNNC Suyu), Karon Valve, and Douson Valve — each delivering dependable manual gate, globe, ball, butterfly, check, and plug valves for applications in oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, water treatment, and more.EG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd — Comprehensive ISO 9001 Certified Valve ProducerEG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd (EG Valves) is a professional valve manufacturer specializing in research, development, manufacturing, and exporting of industrial valves. Based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, the company was established in 2000 and operates a 27,500 m² facility with 300 employees, producing an annual output of 90,000 pieces. Approximately 80% of its production is exported to markets in the EU, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East.EG Valves offers a wide product range including gate valves, globe valves, ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, plug valves, and strainers. All products are manufactured under ISO 9001-certified processes, and the company holds API 600, API 6D, CE, and PED certifications. The company's manual valves are available in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, and ductile iron, with sizes from NPS 1/2” to 60” and pressure ratings from Class 125 to Class 2500.Key manual valve models include the Cast Steel Gate Valve (model GTS019), Forged Steel Trunnion Ball Valve (model BVF209), Triple Offset Butterfly Valve (model BOV303), and Cast Steel Check Valve (model CVS407). The engineering team includes 30 R&D engineers dedicated to customizing solutions for specific project requirements.For more information, contact EG Valves at:Email: sales@egvalves.comTel: +86 577 5799 2227WhatsApp: +86 132 0637 0946Website: www.egvalves.com Address: Sanqiao Industrial Zone, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China 325100Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd — Global Leader in Large-Scale Valve ProductionNeway Valve, headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is one of the largest valve manufacturers in China. The company produces a comprehensive range of manual and automated valves, including gate, globe, check, ball, and butterfly valves. Neway's products are widely used in the oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, and marine industries. The company holds multiple international certifications such as API 6D, API 600, ISO 9001, and CE. With production capacity exceeding 1 million units per year and exports to more than 100 countries, Neway Valve is recognized for its robust supply chain and commitment to quality.SUFA Technology (CNNC Suyu) Co., Ltd — Specialized in Nuclear and High-Pressure ValvesSUFA Technology, a subsidiary of CNNC (China National Nuclear Corporation), is a state-owned enterprise based in Suzhou. The company focuses on high-end manual valves for nuclear power, thermal power, and petrochemical applications. SUFA is known for its pressure seal gate valves and globe valves meeting stringent nuclear-grade standards (ASME Section III). The company's manual valves are certified under API 600, API 602, and possess ISO 9001 and ASME N-stamp certification. SUFA’s expertise lies in high-pressure, high-temperature, and zero-leakage applications, making it a preferred supplier for critical power plant projects.Karon Valve Co., Ltd — Leading Manufacturer of Ball and Butterfly ValvesKaron Valve, based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, specializes in the production of manual ball valves, butterfly valves, and check valves. The company’s products are widely used in water treatment, HVAC, food & beverage, and general industrial applications. Karon Valve holds ISO 9001, API 6D, and CE certifications. The company is noted for offering competitive pricing without compromising on sealing performance and durability. Their manual ball valves are available in floating and trunnion designs, with both full port and reduced port options, and with various end connections including flanged, threaded, and welded ends.Douson Valve Co., Ltd — Customized Solutions for Oil & Gas and Chemical IndustriesDouson Valve, located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is known for its engineering capability in providing customized manual valve solutions for oil & gas, chemical, and refining industries. The company manufactures manual gate, globe, check, and ball valves in sizes from NPS 1/2” to 48” and pressure ratings from Class 150 to Class 2500. Douson holds API 6D, API 600, API 607 (fire-safe), and ISO 9001 certifications. The company’s strength lies in supplying valves with exotic materials such as duplex stainless steel, Inconel, and Hastelloy to meet corrosive and high-temperature service conditions.Market Outlook and Industry TrendsAccording to Grand View Research, manual butterfly valves accounted for a 41.2% revenue share in the global butterfly valve market in 2024, driven by their cost-effectiveness and design simplicity. Precedence Research reports that manual ball valves commanded a 28.1% share of the general valve market in 2025 due to reliability in high-pressure applications. The gate valve segment is also seeing steady growth; Market Research Future projects the global gate valve market will reach USD 20.6 billion by 2034, with manual variants holding a significant portion.Compliance with international standards such as ASME B16.34 and API 600 is essential for suppliers serving global markets. The five manufacturers highlighted herein all meet these baseline requirements, offering products that deliver reliable fluid control across diverse industries.Choosing the Right Manual Valve PartnerWhen evaluating manual valve suppliers, buyers should consider factors such as production capacity, certifications, product range, material options, and industry experience. EG Valves, with its 25-year track record, 90,000-piece annual output, and multi-certification compliance, represents a solid choice for OEMs, distributors, and engineering firms seeking a dependable partner.About EG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd: Established in 2000, EG Valves is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of industrial valves, with API 600, API 6D, CE, and PED approvals. The company exports 80% of its products to 33+ countries and regions, serving industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, water treatment, mining, and more. Contact us for a quotation or technical consultation.

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