ALL Y’ALLS FOODS Turns Up the Heat with Jalapeño Barbecue and the Launch of THE SMARTER JERKY™

All Y’alls Foods’ new Jalapeño BBQ - its hottest flavor yet - launches The Smarter Jerky™ with olive oil, 50% less sodium, 15g protein, 8g fiber, and zero cholesterol.

The Texas brand’s spiciest flavor yet launches with olive oil, 50% less sodium, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and zero cholesterol.

We are doing for jerky what almonds and oats did for milk: preserving the experience people love while offering a smarter way to enjoy it.” — Author: Brett Christoffel, Founder & CEO, All Y’alls Foods

CROSSROADS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CROSS ROADS, Texas - July 28, 2026 - All Y’alls Foods today announced the debut of Jalapeño BBQ , its hottest flavor yet, and the first product to feature the company’s new The Smarter Jerky™ packaging and positioning.Launching on World Nature Conservation Day, Jalapeño BBQ marks the beginning of a broader evolution in the All Y’alls Foods jerky lineup: switching to olive oil, significantly reducing sodium, and emphasizing bold flavor, satisfying chew, fiber, and convenience.Created for true spice enthusiasts, Jalapeño Barbecue combines intense jalapeño heat with savory barbecue flavor. Each 2.69-ounce bag provides 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, 400 milligrams of sodium, and zero cholesterol. The suggested retail price is $8.49 per bag.The new flavor is made with olive oil instead of sunflower oil and contains 50% less sodium than earlier jerky formulas. Over time, all other flavors will transition to updated packaging, olive oil, and reduced-sodium formulas.“After eight years of selling plant protein jerky, Dr. Riz and I reached a simple conclusion: jerky has never been about the animal. It’s always been about bold flavor, satisfying chew, convenience, and protein,” said Brett Christoffel, founder and CEO of All Y’alls Foods. “With The Smarter Jerky™, we deliver that familiar experience with whole non-GMO soybeans, plus 8 grams of fiber, nearly one-third of the Daily Value, and zero cholesterol. We are doing for jerky what almonds and oats did for milk: preserving the experience people love while offering a smarter way to enjoy it.”The Smarter Jerky™ positioning aims to go beyond traditional plant-based shoppers. All Y’alls Foods speaks directly to meat eaters who enjoy jerky but want a different way to get the flavor, chew, portability, and protein they love, along with meaningful fiber, without cholesterol or saturated animal fats.The company also remains committed to its plant-based consumers who have supported it since 2018. Instead of asking either group to compromise, All Y’alls Foods strives to unite them around a better jerky experience.“Protein often gets the attention, while fiber is overlooked,” said Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, a vascular surgeon, lifestyle medicine specialist, nutrition expert, and All Y’alls Foods’ medical director, board member, and first outside investor. “Jalapeño Barbecue delivers 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per bag, with zero cholesterol. The move to olive oil, 400 milligrams of sodium per bag, a 50% sodium reduction, reflects a thoughtful effort to improve the nutritional profile without sacrificing the bold flavor and satisfying texture people expect from jerky.”The launch also supports the company’s sustainability mission. By making jerky from whole non-GMO soybeans instead of animals, All Y’alls Foods offers a protein option that uses considerably fewer natural resources than beef production.Jalapeño BBQ is available on their website and will soon be available across All Y’alls Foods’ online platforms, Amazon, Walmart.com, and participating retail and wholesale channels.A portion of every sale benefits Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a Texas cattle operation turned animal sanctuary.About All Y’alls FoodsFounded in Texas in 2018, All Y’alls Foods makes bold, satisfying plant protein jerky from whole non-GMO soybeans. The company has sold over 600,000 bags, maintained a six-year partnership with H-E-B, and been featured in more than 450 US retail and online locations and 10 countries in Europe on Amazon. Through The Smarter Jerky™, All Y’alls Foods aims to grow the jerky category by delivering flavor, chew, convenience, and protein, along with fiber, zero cholesterol, and a more resource-conscious snack option.Media ContactBrett ChristoffelFounder and CEO, All Y’alls Foodshowdy@allyallsfoods.comAllYallsFoods.com

Our Hottest Jerky Yet: Meet Jalapeño BBQ | The Smarter Jerky™

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