Westchester County Under Flood Watch Tuesday Through Wednesday Morning

Published: 27 July 2026

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

A Flood Watch has been issued for Westchester County from 8 am Tuesday, July 28, until 8 am Wednesday, July 29. The Westchester County Office of Emergency Services is actively monitoring the situation, and County departments are on standby, ready to assist.

During a flood, water levels and rate at which the water is flowing can quickly change. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road.

Do not drive through barricades.

Rising and fast floodwaters can sweep vehicles away or cause you to lose control of a vehicle.

Stay out of floodwaters. Floodwaters hide dangers that can cause sickness, injury, or even death: animals and insects, live wires, dangerous chemicals, sewage, harmful bacteria, and sharp objects and debris.

For more safety tips visit: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/flood