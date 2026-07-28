ICE Asks Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Who Attacked a Woman in a Park in Loudoun County

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Virginia sanctuary politicians to not release an illegal alien who has been charged with assaulting a woman in a park in Loudoun County, Virginia.

According to local reporting, the incident occurred on July 15, while the woman was on a walking trail. The suspect came up behind her, grabbed her by the neck, and pulled her hair. The victim managed to break free and escape. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspect as Rolando Sanchez Velazquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, and arrested him on July 22.

Rolando Sanchez Velazquez

Velazquez now faces charges of abduction and assault and battery. ICE lodged a detainer for Velazquez with Loudoun County the same day he was arrested.

“This illegal alien attacked a woman while she was walking in a park, and now faces charges of abduction and assault and battery,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE is requesting that Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and turn him over to ICE so we can remove him from our country. Governor Spanberger must STOP RELEASING criminal illegal aliens into Virginia communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.”

Velazquez illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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