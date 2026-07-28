WORST OF THE WORST: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Kidnappers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens over the weekend, convicted for despicable crimes including murder, enticement of minor for indecent purposes, and kidnapping.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, ICE law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under the Trump Administration, nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. We are committed to removing public safety threats from our communities.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Warren Davis, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for murder, burglary and robbery-forcible theft with a deadly weapon in White Plains, New York.

Adolfo Rosales-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in Salinas, California.

Angel Romero-Cazares, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted murder, THREE counts of cruelty to a child and personal use of a deadly weapon in Auburn, California.

Juan Eduardo Berganza, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for attempted murder and driving under influence of liquor in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Gerardo Rioquinto, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted murder—participating in a street gang in Anaheim, California.

Leonardo Castro, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for enticement of minor for indecent purposes, hit-and-run, domestic violence, burglary first-degree bodily injury, and criminal possession of a weapon in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Jose Martinez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for first-degree kidnapping in Orange County, North Carolina.

Walter Perez-Perello, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for TWO counts of domestic battery, possession to sell schedule II-fentanyl, possession of drugs, obtain or possess credit or debit card without owner’s consent and driving under the influence in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yovon Delgadillo-Guerrero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, failure to stop and render aid and interfering with emergency request for aid in Collin, Texas.

Hector Cuevas-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for robbery, burglary while displaying a firearm, and attempt to make/possess dangerous contraband in prison in New York City, New York.

Jorge Luis Avila-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for cocaine trafficking, burglary, and drug possession in Sarasota, Florida.

Cheung Kan, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for robbery, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to distribute heroin in Los Angeles, California.

Phongphat Meumany, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for drug trafficking, selling synthetic narcotics and property crimes in Sioux City, Iowa.

Guillermo Lopez-Ontiveros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and hit-and-run in Los Angeles, California.

Pedro Amador-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for distribution of controlled substance cocaine base-crack in Miami, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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