ICE Asks Idaho to not release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a Teenager

7 of the 10 safest cities cooperate with ICE

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Idaho officials to not release an illegal alien charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager.

According to local reporting, the incident occurred on July 23 at a park in Star, Idaho. A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the criminal illegal alien who then left the park with her in his vehicle. The victim was eventually located and reunited with her family. The next day, police in Boise arrested Jose Alberto Lozano-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico.

Jose Alberto Lozano-Flores

Lozano-Flores is now facing charges of lewd conduct with a child, kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape, and resisting or obstructing officers.

“This criminal illegal alien is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Idaho,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE will work with our partners in Idaho to ensure that he is not released from jail and is never loose in American communities again. When state politicians cooperate with us, we are able to keep criminals out of American neighborhoods.”

Lozano-Flores illegally entered the United States through New Mexico in 2023. He was encountered by Border Patrol agents and agreed to voluntarily return to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date and location.

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