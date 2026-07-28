My Local Press Launches Platform to Help Rebuild Local Journalism

My Local Press helps journalists launch sustainable digital news platforms for underserved communities.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As local newspapers continue to disappear across the United States, a new digital platform called My Local Press is positioning itself as a practical response to one of journalism’s most persistent challenges: how to sustain community news when the traditional newspaper business model no longer works.

The platform was founded by a team with a personal connection to the decline of local news. One founder recalls hearing, years ago, about the closing of a small-town Ohio newspaper that had served as a trusted source for public notices, obituaries, community meetings, local events, and government updates. That experience later became part of the motivation behind My Local Press: to give journalists and community publishers a way to restore local coverage without relying on the costly print-based model that has forced many newspapers to shut down.

Industry research has documented the scale of the problem. Local newspapers have declined sharply over the past two decades as print advertising revenue, circulation, and classified advertising have moved online. The result has been a growing number of communities with limited or no reliable local reporting. My Local Press aims to address that gap by providing journalists with free tools to launch and operate online news platforms, publish stories, manage advertising sales, and report from the field through desktop and mobile access.

The founders say the goal is not simply to replace print newspapers with websites, but to create a more sustainable model for independent local journalism. By lowering startup costs and giving publishers access to digital publishing and revenue tools, My Local Press seeks to help journalists cover underserved towns, rebuild community engagement, and keep essential local information flowing.

For more information or to start a local or community news business, visit: www.MyLocalPress.com

My Local Press News Rooms

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