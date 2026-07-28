Nijigen no Mori in Japan Enters Its 10th Year of Operation; Premium Ticket with 'Shiro Multi-Pochette' Now on Sale

▲ The Multi-Pochette features a detachable chain, allowing it to be used in multiple styles. ▲ The Cotton Candy Shiro Pouch is designed to hold small essentials such as lip balm and eye drops, keeping frequently used items easily accessible. ▲ Suitable for use during visits to the park and convenient throughout the experience

～The limited-edition item can be used as either a shoulder bag or a pouch, offering versatile everyday functionality～

AWAJI, JAPAN, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction at Nijigen no Mori in Japan, the anime theme park located on Awaji Island, a new Premium Ticket that includes the limited-edition “Shiro Multi-Pochette," available exclusively at the park, is now on sale. The ticket is valid for use at the attraction.Nijigen no Mori will celebrate its 10th anniversary in July 2027. Throughout 2026, the year leading up to this milestone, the park is embracing the concept of "A Place Where Visitors Can Become Fully Immersed – DISCOVER, DREAM, DIVE IN –" by offering more immersive experiences that bring the worlds of anime and games to life. The new Premium Ticket is one of the initiatives being introduced to commemorate the year leading up to the park's 10th anniversary.The Premium Ticket includes the exclusive "Shiro Multi-Pochette," a limited-edition item available only at Nijigen no Mori. Inspired by Shiro, Shinchan's beloved family dog and a fan-favorite character, this special item features a soft, fluffy design. The pochette is sized to hold everyday essentials such as a smartphone, wallet, and other small belongings, making it suitable for daily use. It also comes with a "Cotton Candy Shiro Pouch," inspired by Shiro's signature "cotton candy" trick, providing a convenient place to store small items such as lip balm, earbuds, and other accessories. The Shiro Multi-Pochette can be worn as a shoulder bag, or the chain can be removed so it can be used as a pouch. The Cotton Candy Shiro Pouch can also be attached to another bag as a charm, allowing users to customize it for different occasions and personal styles. Designed for both visits to the park and everyday use, it is a versatile accessory that fans can enjoy in various settings.Fans of Crayon Shinchan may wish to take note of the opportunity to obtain the exclusive Shiro Multi-Pochette. Fans can take home an exclusive piece of Nijigen no Mori with this limited-time offer, while enjoying everything Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park has to offer.■Premium Ticket Bonus: Shiro Multi-Pochette OverviewTicket URL:Ticket Availability:Available for use now.Price:Adults: JPY 11,200–12,000 (tax included)Children: JPY 9,300–9,700 (tax included)Please refer to the official website for detailed ticket pricing.Sales Locations:Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park ReceptionOfficial Ticket WebsiteTicket Includes:A Premium Ticket with exclusive merchandise. This ticket also includes all benefits of the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Gold Ticket.Premium Merchandise:Shiro Multi-Pochette (with detachable shoulder chain)Cotton Candy Shiro PouchWebsite:Location:2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, within Nijigen no Mori at Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Ｕ／Ｆ・Ｓ・Ａ・Ａ

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