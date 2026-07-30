Agentic Intel Community Launches as the First Peer Network Shaping the Future of AI-Powered Threat Intelligence

New community brings practitioners together to foster threat intel innovation in the age of AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agentic Intel Community (AIC) today launched as the first peer network built specifically for practitioners applying agentic AI across cybersecurity and threat intelligence, including threat intel, cybercrime investigations, security operations, and application security. Membership enrollment is open now for security researchers, threat analysts, and intelligence leads working at the AI frontier to accelerate progress who want a hand in shaping the field, not just adapting to it.AIC is built to empower its members through:● Shared practical knowledge about agentic AI tools, frameworks, and methodologies in threat intelligence contexts● Accelerating the field by reducing duplicated effort and enabling practitioners to build on each other’s work● Fostering a trusted, peer-to-peer environment where sensitive research can be shared responsibly● Producing shared resources, reference implementations, and community-validated best practices“We launched the Agentic Intel Community so practitioners can learn faster, build together, and define what intelligence work looks like in the age of AI,” said Jason Lancaster, President and Founder of Agentic Intel Community and Chief Investigations Officer at SpyCloud . “This isn't about watching AI transform our profession. It's about leading that transformation together.”AIC is organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a structure that keeps the group's incentives aligned with its members and allows it to accept tax-deductible contributions and pursue grant funding to support the community's research and knowledge-sharing initiatives. The group is sponsored by SpyCloud, in partnership with Maltego and several other organizations committed to disrupting cybercrime and advancing threat intelligence.Prospective members can express interest at agenticintel.community. New members must be active in the cybersecurity or threat intelligence space and willing to uphold the community's Code of Conduct.About Agentic Intel CommunityThe Agentic Intel Community is a peer working group comprised of security researchers, threat analysts, and intelligence leads building with agentic AI. The community brings practitioners together to share member demos, tool walkthroughs, and real project work at the intersection of agentic AI and threat intelligence. Membership is by request at agenticintel.community.

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