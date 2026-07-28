WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD.

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Driving Innovation in Medical, Commercial, and High-Traffic Vinyl Flooring Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China, July 28——As the global demand for high‑performance resilient flooring accelerates, China has emerged as a critical manufacturing hub for homogeneous vinyl flooring. The global homogeneous flooring market was valued at USD 17.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.99 billion by 2035, according to Grand View Research. Within this expanding landscape, five manufacturers – including both established international names and fast‑growing domestic players – dominate the supply of medical‑grade, sports‑grade, and commercial homogeneous vinyl flooring for projects worldwide.Industry ContextHomogeneous vinyl flooring is a single‑layer, dense flooring material manufactured from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), calcium carbonate, and eco‑friendly plasticizers. It is engineered to deliver high wear resistance, chemical resistance, and hygiene performance, making it the preferred choice for hospitals, cleanrooms, laboratories, schools, and other commercial facilities. In China, the sector benefits from integrated supply chains and continuous R&D investment, enabling manufacturers to meet global compliance standards such as EN 660‑2 Group T wear resistance, EN 14041 slip resistance, and IEC 61340‑6‑1 ESD requirements.Five Key Manufacturers1. WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD.（FARFLY） Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu, Farfly is a dedicated manufacturer of high‑specification resilient flooring for healthcare, sports, and aviation sectors. The company operates a 3,000‑square‑meter facility with six advanced production lines and maintains an annual output of 4,200,000 square meters. Backed by over 399 international testing certifications, Farfly’s homogeneous vinyl product series – including models Bonaire, Bonet, Boniro, Bones, Bonee, and ESD flooring – incorporates proprietary TF Surface Treatment technology, ensuring lifelong wax‑free maintenance and iodine resistance . The ESD series delivers stable surface resistance in the 10⁴–10⁶ Ω range, complying with IEC 61340‑6‑1. The flooring achieves T‑group abrasion resistance per EN 660‑2, antibacterial efficacy of 99.50%, a fire rating of B‑s1, d0, and TVOC emissions below 10 µg/m³ after 28 days. Farfly’s aviation‑grade mats are certified to Boeing BSS 7239 (toxicity) and FAR 25.853 (fire retardancy), while its sports vinyl flooring holds official certification from the Badminton World Federation. With a 300,000‑square‑meter ready‑to‑ship inventory, Farfly supports a 7‑day rapid dispatch model and mixed‑container shipping for global EPC projects.2. Tarkett (China)Tarkett, headquartered in France, is one of the world’s leading flooring solutions providers and has a substantial manufacturing and sales presence in China. Its homogeneous vinyl product family, notably the iQ series, is widely specified in healthcare environments for its chemical resistance, high‑traffic durability, and design versatility. Tarkett’s products are compliant with EN 14041 and offer a range of ESD options suitable for medical electronics areas.3. Gerflor (China)Gerflor, also based in France, operates manufacturing facilities in China to serve the Asia‑Pacific market. The company’s Mipolam range of homogeneous vinyl is a reference in hospital and laboratory flooring, recognized for its robust mechanical properties, ease of cleaning, and broad color palette. Gerflor’s offer also includes antistatic and conductive variants that meet EN 1081 requirements.4. Forbo Flooring Systems (China)Forbo, a Swiss multinational, maintains production and sales operations in China. Its homogeneous vinyl brand Smaragd is known for exceptional dimensional stability, recyclability, and a wide selection of designs. Forbo’s healthcare‑grade solutions are certified to low‑VOC standards and include dissipative options for operating theatres and MRI rooms.5. Armstrong Flooring (China)Armstrong Flooring, founded in the United States and now a part of a global group, had a significant presence in China with its Linosom homogeneous product line. Armstrong reported a 23.7% expansion in its healthcare‑grade vinyl range globally in 2023, reflecting growing demand for medical‑hygiene compliant surfaces. Its Chinese operations supply residential and commercial projects with homogeneous flooring that meets ASTM and ISO standards.Market Impact and OutlookThe growing demand for continuous‑sheet flooring in healthcare renovation, cleanroom construction, and high‑traffic commercial projects continues to drive specification of homogeneous vinyl. Farfly, with its vertically integrated production, product certifications spanning medical, sports, and aviation sectors, and agile supply chain, positions itself as a competitive supplier for international contractors. Buyers evaluating procurement for 2026–2027 projects are advised to consider factors such as wear group (Group T), fire classification, ESD compliance, and long‑term maintenance costs.Contact Farfly:Name: AllenEmail: mara@topvcfloor.comWhatsApp: +86-18751567592Address: NO.5 HUAQING INTELLIGENT PARK, HUISHAN DISTRICT, WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINAWebsite: https://www.topvcfloor.com/

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