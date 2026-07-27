RFP for Trail Park Construction; NICA Trailhead Parking, Access Road, Staging Area

Request for Proposal (“RFP”)

Trail Park Construction

Access Road, Trailhead, Parking, Staging Area

Washington County

St. George, Utah

It is the intent of Washington County, UT (“County”) to obtain proposals from qualified industry experts that can provide construction services in compliance with industry standards. The selected proponent (“Contractor”) will construct a deceleration lane, access road, trailhead, parking area and staging area to provide access and venue space for a trail park.

The trail park this project serves was designed to provide a trail racing course, parking and venue space for high school mountain biking competitions. It will also support a variety of other events that utilize trails. In between events the trails will be open to public use. The inspiration for a trail park began with a desire to help the Utah High School Cycling League of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) find a long-term home for their fall state championship. This project is being funded by Washington County and is in collaboration with Desert Color. This request for proposals focuses on the access road, a public trailhead, large parking area and staging area construction.

To receive consideration, a response to the RFP must be submitted to the County no later than 2:00 pm on August 10, 2026. One electronic and two physical copies of the proposal should be delivered to:

Washington County

Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office

111 E Tabernacle St

St. George, UT 84770

(Google Maps)

Attention: Leslie Fonger

Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office

Destination Development Manager

leslie.fonger@washco.utah.gov

There will be a public bid opening on August 10, 2026 at 2:30 pm at the Washington County Administration Building 111 E. Tabernacle St Saint George UT in room 182.

Questions or comments shall be directed to: Leslie Fonger (leslie.fonger@washco.utah.gov)