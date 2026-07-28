GOVERNOR JOE LOMBARDO ENDORSES DAVID FLIPPO FOR CONGRESS

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Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo today endorsed retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel David Flippo for Congress in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District

I’m pleased to endorse David because he will be a strong partner in advancing the priorities that matter most to Nevadans. ” — Governor Joe Lombardo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo today endorsed retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel David Flippo for Congress in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, uniting Nevada Republicans behind the fight to keep the seat red and preserve the Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives.“Over the past several weeks, I had the opportunity to meet with David Flippo to discuss the challenges facing our state and the priorities we share for Nevada’s future,” said Governor Lombardo. “After those conversations, I’m pleased to endorse David because he will be a strong partner in advancing the priorities that matter most to Nevadans. Together, we will continue to work to release more federal land for attainable housing, lower costs for working families, strengthen our economy, and ensure rural Nevada continues to have a strong voice in our state’s future. This November, it’s critical that we elect strong conservative leaders to represent Nevada in both Washington, D.C., and Carson City.”Flippo thanked Governor Lombardo and said the endorsement demonstrates that Republicans are united behind a conservative agenda focused on lowering costs, expanding housing, strengthening Nevada’s economy, protecting rural communities, and keeping control of Congress.“I am honored to receive Governor Lombardo’s endorsement and proud to stand alongside him in the fight for Nevada,” said Flippo. “The primary is over, and Republicans are united. Now we must defeat Teresa Benitez-Thompson, popularly known as TBT, but I prefer to call her TBT-AOC.”“TBT-AOC spent her career voting for the radical left’s agenda,” Flippo said. “She voted for at least eleven tax increases, the green new deal, government-enforced pronoun policies, all-gender bathroom mandates, men in women’s sports, and drivers licenses for illegal immigrants. That record may appeal to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Washington Democrats, but it does not represent Northern Nevada.”Governor Lombardo joins President Donald J. Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer in endorsing David Flippo

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