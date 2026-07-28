Canopy Connect Launches Trailhead to Personalize Insurance Intake Links

Sample Canopy Connect Trailhead Page Canopy Connect logo

Paired with Sharing Paths, Trailhead helps insurance agents and their referral partners complete more quotes.

Your intake link is often the first thing a prospect sees from you. Trailhead makes sure they know who you are and why they're there—before they share a single piece of information.” — Tolga Tezel, Founder and CEO of Canopy Connect

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, the leader in insurance intake and verification technology, today announced the launch of Trailhead , a configurable, agent-branded starting point for its insurance intake platform . Trailhead lets insurance agents add their name, photo, contact information, and additional information to the intake link they or their referral partners send prospects, replacing a previously plain form with a page that tells clients who they're working with and why, before they share a single piece of insurance information.Trailhead is tightly paired with Sharing Paths, the multi option sharing feature Canopy Connect added to its Link Flows earlier this year. Together, the two features create an intuitive intake experience. Trailhead establishes who the agent is and why the prospect is there, while Sharing Paths lets the prospect choose how they want to share their insurance information. With the context they need, prospects can choose from:1. Connect Your Insurance — securely connect their carrier account for verified, carrier-sourced policy data in seconds2. Upload Files — upload a dec page or snap a photo, which Canopy Connect's DecSight technology parses into structured data automatically3. Complete a Form — step-by-step manual entry for prospects who prefer it4. Contact Me — request a callback from their agent“Your intake link is often the first thing a prospect sees from you,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. “Trailhead makes sure they know who you are and why they're there—before they share a single piece of information. For producers who rely on referrals, that context makes all the difference.”Trailhead can be configured in two ways. An agent view gives each producer a personalized page with their own photo, contact information, and branding. A company view provides a shared, agency branded experience that every producer can use, ensuring a consistent look and feel across the organization.The combined experience addresses distinct needs across Canopy Connect's user base.* For sales producers, Trailhead turns a nondescript link into a branded first impression that converts. Prospects who know who their agent is and why they're being asked to share information are more likely to complete their intake, and Sharing Paths keeps them from stalling out on an unfamiliar step.* For agency owners, every prospect gets a consistent, on-brand experience, whether they're seeing the Agent View or the Company View, so the agency presents a cohesive brand no matter who sends the link.* For referral partners, including mortgage brokers, auto dealers, banks, and networking groups, it closes the gap between a referral handoff and the first agent touchpoint: partners share a producer's Trailhead link as-is, and their clients arrive already knowing who they'll be working with.Trailhead is available now on Elevate, Peak, and Summit plans and can be configured in a few clicks. The improved intake experience can be used as a standalone page or an embedded widget.Sharing Paths is available to all Canopy Connect customers through their Link Flow settings. Together, they form the intake foundation trusted by more than 24,000 agents across 6,000+ agencies, who have used Canopy Connect to process over 10 million insurance policies.Learn more about Trailhead and Sharing Paths at https://www.usecanopy.com/intake/trailhead

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