Yoshihiro Shimamura Joins Marché du Film’s Investors Circle 2026 to Back New Feature Film

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Inc. announced that Representative Director Yoshihiro Shimamura has been invited to the prestigious "Investors Circle 2026" at the Marché du Film as one of 40 investors, and has decided to invest in a new international feature film.

■About the Event

Hosted by the Marché du Film — the business arm of the Festival de Cannes and one of the world's largest film markets — the Investors Circle is an invitation-only summit held in Cannes, France, May 16–17, 2026. It brings together a carefully selected group of investors from around the world with a proven track record of, or strong interest in, co-investing in international arthouse films, connecting them with top-tier feature film projects seeking financing. Shimamura's invitation reflects both his international track record as a film producer and the high regard for his expertise as an investor in the film industry.

■Activities

During the summit, Shimamura took part in private pitching sessions with eight international film projects and held individual meetings with project teams, ultimately deciding to invest in a project.

Shimamura is recognized internationally as one of Japan's leading film producers and investors: three of his produced films have won awards at international film festivals, and his latest film ranked in the top two on Netflix in six countries and debuted at number one on a major U.S. streaming platform.

■Future Outlook

Shimamura's participation in the Investors Circle marks a further expansion of his international activities in the film industry. He remains committed to leading the field of film finance globally, contributing to the creation of outstanding cinematic works and the development of international film culture.

■Investment Track Record

《Major Corporate Holdings (Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Inc.)》

・Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

A major holding company based in the Kansai region, operating diversified businesses including railways, real estate, and entertainment.

・CyberAgent, Inc.

A leading Japanese IT company driving digital entertainment through internet advertising, gaming, and streaming services (such as "Umamusume: Pretty Derby").

・Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

One of Japan’s key commercial broadcasters, a comprehensive media company creating global animation IPs and popular formats such as the "M-1 Grand Prix."

《Major Personal Holdings (Yoshihiro Shimamura)》

・TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

One of Japan’s key commercial broadcasters, known for exporting successful television formats and providing production expertise to international markets. Yoshihiro Shimamura is the largest individual shareholder of the company.

■Profile: Yoshihiro Shimamura, CEO

Yoshihiro Shimamura is a Tokyo-based entrepreneur, investor, and film producer who launched his first business as a teenager.

As an investor, he is a major shareholder of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc., CyberAgent, Inc., and Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, and the largest individual shareholder of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation.His combined equity holdings are valued at approximately USD 200 million.

As a film producer, he creates films aimed at global audiences. His first three works each won awards at international film festivals, and his latest film ranked in the top two on Netflix in six countries and debuted at number one on a major U.S. streaming platform.

He has been featured by Bloomberg as a private investor and film producer, discussing the 2026 outlook for IP and content equities and his investment strategy.

https://www.bloomberg.com/jp/news/articles/2025-12-18/T7G1RRKK3NYB00

https://www.bloomberg.com/jp/news/articles/2026-02-13/TADBFWKJH6VH00

His book "Something that the Billionaires Next Door Do after 5pm." (PHP Institute, 2024) won 2nd place overall and the Economics & Finance Category Award at the 2025 Readers' Choice Business Book Grand Prix. His follow-up, "The Millionaire's Theory of Community Capital for Surviving the 100-Year Life Era" (President Inc., 2025), placed 7th overall and 2nd in Economics & Finance at the 2026 edition of the same award.

Collaborated with JAXA to develop and launch a satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Yoshihiro Shimamura Official Website:

https://shimamura-yoshihiro.jp/

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