Governor Morrisey Appoints Eleni Christina Kontos-Miller to Sixth Family Court Circuit ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Eleni Christina Kontos-Miller to serve as Family Court Judge for the Sixth Family Court Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Patricia Keller.

"Family Court judges make decisions that shape the lives of children and families, and those decisions require experience, sound judgment, and integrity," said Governor Morrisey. "Eleni Kontos-Miller has spent years working alongside Family Court judges on the very issues that come before the court every day, and I am confident she will serve the people of Cabell County with fairness and professionalism."

Kontos-Miller brings more than two decades of legal experience to the bench. She currently serves as law clerk to Judge David D. Amsbary in the Sixth Judicial Circuit and previously served for more than a decade as law clerk to Judge Paul T. Farrell. In those roles, she has worked extensively on family court matters, including domestic violence, juvenile abuse and neglect, adoptions, guardianships, and juvenile delinquency cases.

Kontos-Miller spent a decade in private practice before joining the Sixth Judicial Circuit, where she has served as a law clerk for more than a decade. She is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law and has served in several leadership roles with the Cabell County Bar Association, including as its president in 2023.

"West Virginians deserve judges who will faithfully apply the law, treat every person with dignity and respect, and administer justice fairly,” Governor Morrisey said. “I am confident Eleni Kontos-Miller will do exactly that."