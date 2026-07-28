Governor Morrisey Joins Moundsville Leaders to Dedicate Marker Honoring City's 1832 Founding ...

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today joined local leaders in Moundsville to dedicate a new marker commemorating the city's founding in 1832, celebrating nearly two centuries of history along the Ohio River and the community's enduring pride in its heritage.

"This marker honors both the date as well as the generations of West Virginians who built Moundsville into the community it is today," said Governor Morrisey. "By preserving our history and celebrating our communities, we're strengthening the foundation for future generations."

The marker, located at Riverfront Park beneath the Ohio River bridge on 13th Street, commemorates Moundsville's founding in 1832 and serves as a lasting reminder of the city's rich history. The project was made possible through a $13,500 grant requested by Senator Rose and approved by Governor Morrisey.

Governor Morrisey was joined for the dedication by Senator Rose, Moundsville Mayor Randy Chamberlain, and other local officials.

"The best ideas often come from local leaders who know their communities best," Governor Morrisey said. "I'm pleased that we can support investments that preserve our history, improve our public spaces, and make our towns even stronger."

The marker stands near the banks of the Ohio River, welcoming residents and visitors alike while recognizing the community that was established in 1832. Inspired by the area's rich heritage, including the nearby Grave Creek Mound, the marker serves as both a tribute to Moundsville's past and a symbol of its promising future.