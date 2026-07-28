UNESCO strengthens digital and artificial intelligence competencies of Zanzibar correctional officers

As digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to reshape public institutions around the world, strengthening the digital capacities of public servants has become essential to improving service delivery, institutional efficiency and informed decision-making. To support this transformation, UNESCO Dar es Salaam, in partnership with the Zanzibar Correctional Facility (ZCF), successfully conducted a three-day Capacity-Building Programme on 21st Century Skills, Digital Pedagogy, Practical Digital Tools and Artificial Intelligence for correctional officers at Chuo cha Mafunzo in Zanzibar from 14 to 16 July 2026.

The training brought together 32 correctional officers, who represented a wide range of departments, including Administration and Management, Rehabilitation and Programmes, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Custody and Operations, and the ZCF Training College, reflecting the institution's commitment to embedding digital competencies across its workforce.

The programme was designed to strengthen participants' competencies in applying digital technologies and AI to improve workplace productivity, communication, knowledge management and institutional performance, while promoting the ethical and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in line with UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

Opening the programme, Commissioner of the Zanzibar Correctional Facility, Col. Khamis Bakari Khamis, expressed his sincere appreciation to UNESCO for facilitating the training and described the initiative as both timely and essential in strengthening the digital transformation of correctional services. He encouraged participants to embrace the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the programme, noting: