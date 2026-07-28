UNESCO Peru to Promote Dialogues on Artificial Intelligence and Indigenous Language Revitalization at the 2026 Lima International Book Fair

During the second session, Astrid Arbildo, Technical Coordinator at UNESCO Peru, will interview Dilmar Villena, a lawyer specializing in technology regulation and Executive Director of Hiperderecho. The event will continue the dialogue on the conditions needed to promote the transparent, inclusive, responsible and human rights-based development and use of artificial intelligence.

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