Original All That Star Angelique Bates Leads Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Layzie Bone Publicity as Black Beat Magazine Returns

Angelique Bates and her fellow All That cast members. Pictured (TL-R): Lori Beth Denberg, Kenan Thompson. (BL-R): Katrina Johnson, Kel Mitchell, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server, and Angelique Bates. Layzie Bone during an interview on The Tammi Mac Show at KJLH, as publicist Angelique Bates oversees the media appearance. Photo Credit: World Visionz Angelique Bates, Co-Founder of Melting Pot Management & Public Relations. Photo Credit: Portraits By Mosley

Melting Pot Management & Public Relations supports Layzie Bone’s campaign as Black Beat Magazine returns with Brandy on its print and digital cover.

Publicity isn’t just about getting headlines. It’s about building trust, protecting a brand, and creating opportunities that have long-term value.” — Angelique Bates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melting Pot Management & Public Relations announced that Partner Angelique Bates is leading publicity efforts supporting Grammy Award-winning Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone following the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, his latest music release, and ongoing media tour.The announcement comes as the iconic Black Beat Magazine , originally founded by Kevin Nelson, officially relaunched today under his leadership with Grammy Award-winning superstar Brandy on the cover of its print and digital editions. The relaunch issue also features exclusive editorial coverage with Layzie Bone, Jussie Smollett, and Frank McComb, with additional features and interviews already planned for upcoming issues. Melting Pot Management & Public Relations serves as the publication’s official public relations team, overseeing media relations, talent outreach, and publicity supporting the magazine’s return. For Bates, the milestone carries added significance, as Brandy was among the first recording artists to appear on All That during Bates’ time as an original cast member.Best known as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s groundbreaking sketch comedy series All That, Bates has built a career spanning more than three decades in television, film, stand-up comedy, producing, entrepreneurship, and public relations. Of Haitian, Bahamian, and Indigenous heritage, she continues working in entertainment while serving as Partner at Melting Pot Management & Public Relations, where she oversees the firm’s West Coast and Southeast Division.Throughout her career, Bates has appeared alongside respected talent including Clifton Powell, Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Jenifer Lewis, and Kym Whitley. She has also been mentored by industry veterans including Marla Gibbs, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Damon Wayans, Dave Chappelle, Jay Mohr, Bill Duke, Betty Bridges, Lula Washington, and the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Art Evans, Betty Bridges, and Jim Kelly. Those experiences continue to shape the way she represents talent, brands, and organizations. Having spent years in front of the camera, Bates brings a firsthand understanding of the pressures performers face and the importance of strategic, thoughtful representation behind the scenes. Under Bates’ leadership, Melting Pot Management & Public Relations has secured media opportunities across television, radio, podcasts, and digital platforms while helping clients strengthen their visibility through media relations, brand positioning, reputation management, and long-term strategy.Her work supporting Layzie Bone includes publicity surrounding Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, his latest music release, media appearances, and ongoing promotional efforts. Together with the agency’s work on the return of Black Beat Magazine, the campaigns reflect the firm’s continued expansion within entertainment, music, and media.“Angelique brings a unique perspective because she has experienced nearly every side of the entertainment industry,” said Shannon Dai, Founder of Melting Pot Management & Public Relations. “From child star to actress, comedian, producer, and publicist, she understands the business through firsthand experience. That insight has become an asset to both our clients and our agency.”Beyond her professional work, Bates is a survivor of child abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, and other significant life challenges. She has transformed those experiences into purpose through her work as an autism parent, mental health advocate, humanitarian, and supporter of survivors and families.About Angelique BatesAngelique Bates is an actress, stand-up comedian, producer, entrepreneur, publicist, and humanitarian best known as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s All That. She serves as Partner at Melting Pot Management & Public Relations, overseeing the firm’s West Coast and Southeast Division while leading strategic publicity campaigns for entertainers, public figures, brands, and nonprofit organizations.About Melting Pot Management & Public RelationsMelting Pot Management & Public Relations is a full-service public relations and talent management agency specializing in media relations, strategic communications, brand development, crisis communications, event publicity, and partnership strategy. With leadership across multiple regions, the firm represents entertainers, public figures, brands, and nonprofit organizations nationwide.

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