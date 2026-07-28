The New York Women's Foundation Named a Beneficiary of Kering Foundation's Fifth Caring for Women Dinner

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women's Foundation has been named one of four beneficiaries of the Kering Foundation's fifth Caring for Women Dinner, taking place on Thursday, September 10th, 2026, at The Pool in New York City. The event raises funds for organizations working to end gender-based violence.Support from the Caring for Women Dinner will help advance The New York Women's Foundation's work through its Girls and Young Women Fund. Established in 2015, the Fund supports community partners across New York City working to expand opportunities, strengthen leadership, and improve the well-being of girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth."We must act now, and we must act together. This partnership strengthens our ability to support our communities," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation.Founded in 2008, the Kering Foundation works to end gender-based violence by supporting survivor-centered organizations, advancing prevention efforts, and mobilizing partners across the globe.The New York Women's Foundation joins Activating Change, Fondo Semillas, and JBWS as beneficiaries of this year's Caring for Women Dinner. The evening will be hosted by founding co-hosts Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault, alongside Pamela Anderson, Simone Biles, Benicio Del Toro, Nacho Figueras, Dakota Johnson, and Lorna Simpson.About the Kering Foundation:Established in 2008, the Kering Foundation envisions a world free from violence for women and children, in which they can live safely and thrive. It supports local organizations that provide comprehensive services to victims of violence, as well as prevention initiatives. It engages Kering's ecosystem to create safe, supportive workplaces for survivors and mobilize new audiences to take action to end violence across generations.To maximize its impact, the Kering Foundation works closely with a select group of partners across six countries: France, Italy, Korea, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For nearly two decades, the Kering Foundation has supported one million women survivors and partnered with more than 130 nonprofit organizations.For more information about The Kering Foundation, visit www.keringfoundation.org About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn | LI: the-new-york-women's-foundation

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