Award-Winning Interior Design Firm Thirteen & Crowne Expands to East Coast with New Northern Virginia Studio

Thirteen and Crowne Luxury Living Room Design

Founder and CEO Jennifer Tibbitts brings her signature high-end residential and commercial design expertise to Virginia.

Opening our studio in northern Virginia is a dream realized. I’m thrilled to bring our team’s creative energy and nation-wide experience to serve such a vibrant, dynamic region.” — Jennifer Tibbitts, CEO

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona-based Thirteen & Crowne is proud to announce the opening of its newest studio location in northern Virginia.Thirteen & Crowne has built a reputation for crafting sophisticated, highly curated spaces that reflect the unique lifestyle and vision of each client. The company will now offer its luxury interior design services to clients throughout northern Virginia.To date, Thirteen & Crowne’s portfolio includes custom, multi-million dollar homes as well as high-profile commercial designs spanning 15 cities across 10 states nationwide. This expansion into the mid-Atlantic region marks a major milestone in the firm’s growth, bringing its client-focused design philosophy to one of the nation's most vibrant real estate and commercial markets.Founder and award-winning designer Jennifer Tibbitts leads the company as CEO. “We’ve had clients on the East Coast for years, and opening our studio in Virginia is a dream realized. I’m thrilled to bring our team’s creative energy and nation-wide experience to serve such a vibrant, dynamic region.”Thirteen & Crowne specializes in full-scope luxury residential interior design, commercial space planning, new construction design consultation, and custom furnishings. The studio’s approach emphasizes frictionless, comprehensive design services , including seamless project management, collaboration, and craftsmanship from concept to completion.Tibbitts and her team currently working on projects ranging from Ashburn to Charlottesville and are actively accepting residential and commercial projects throughout Northern Virginia.To learn more about Thirteen & Crowne, view recent portfolio projects, or inquire about design services, visit thirteenandcrowne.com or follow on Instagram (@thirteen_and_crowne) and Facebook (@Thirteen and Crowne).

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