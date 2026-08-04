Alta Centers Now In-Network with Blue Shield of California for Detox and Residential Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles

Set into a quiet hillside, the Alta Centers facility provides a serene environment for healing and recovery. Alta Centers is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Treatment Centers. Alta Centers Logo

Alta Centers is now in-network with Blue Shield of California for detox and residential addiction treatment in LA, including BlueHPN, with same-day admission

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Centers , a private medical detox and residential addiction treatment provider in the Hollywood Hills, is now in-network with Blue Shield of California. The agreement lowers a common barrier to care for Blue Shield members in Los Angeles and across the state: the out-of-pocket cost of using an out-of-network facility for detox and residential treatment.Alta Centers also participates in the Blue High-Performance Network (BlueHPN) through Blue Shield of California. BlueHPN is a select network within the national Blue Cross Blue Shield system made up of providers recognized for delivering high-quality, cost-effective care, and its plans are commonly offered to employees of large national companies. Participation means BlueHPN members can access Alta Centers under their in-network benefits.The in-network agreement covers Blue Shield PPO, EPO, and HMO plans. Members may be able to use their benefits at Alta Centers for medical detox, residential inpatient treatment , dual diagnosis care, and aftercare support, subject to medical necessity criteria and the terms of their plan."Being in-network with Blue Shield of California allows us to serve a much wider community of people who need our services. We are very excited about this partnership."- Anna Van Kovn, CEO and Founder of Alta CentersAlta Centers has operated in Los Angeles for more than a decade. The organization is accredited by The Joint Commission, licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (license #190852CP), LegitScript certified, and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. It has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s best treatment centers from 2023 through 2025.Treatment takes place in private residential homes in Beachwood Canyon. Medical detox is supervised 24 hours a day and typically runs 7 to 10 days, followed by a 20 to 23-day residential program and aftercare. Alongside individual, group, and family therapy and medication-assisted treatment, the program includes holistic services such as breathwork, acupuncture, yoga, reiki, and sound therapy. Clinical services are directed by Medical Director Dr. Eric Chaghouri, MD.According to Michael Carboni, Business Development and Admissions at Alta Centers, the admissions process is quick:"We can get verification of benefits in about 15 to 30 minutes. All it takes from there is a 12 to 15 minute assessment. That allows same-day admission."Prospective patients and families can request a free, confidential insurance verification. Alta Centers reviews benefits, explains in-network versus out-of-network coverage, coordinates pre-authorization where required, and provides a cost estimate before admission. Verification of benefits typically takes 15 to 30 minutes, followed by a short clinical assessment, which allows qualifying patients to be admitted the same day. Admissions staff are available 24/7 at (888) 202-2583.In addition to Blue Shield of California, Alta Centers is in-network with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, Carelon (formerly Beacon), and UMR, and accepts a range of out-of-network PPO plans.About Alta CentersAlta Centers is a private medical detox and residential addiction treatment provider located in Beachwood Canyon in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Founded more than a decade ago, the organization offers medical detox, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, and wellness-based recovery services in a private, trauma-informed environment designed to support long-term recovery. Alta Centers is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services.

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