ETS TAKES TOP TEAM, EMPLOYEE AWARDS AT DAGS EVENT

News Posted on Jul 29, 2024 in Featured

ETS staffers were recognized during the Department of Accounting and General Services 2023 Incentive and Services Awards Ceremony at Washington Place July 29 for their efforts to improve state government.

The following awardees were named:

Team of the Year Award – Enterprise Technology Services

This award recognizes a team that works together to perform a specific function. Through the pooling of skills, talents, energy, and knowledge, they have accomplished a common goal that supports the organization’s mission.

In June 2022, Governor Ige signed Act 179 which called for the development of a plan for the consolidation of information technology services and staff within the executive branch agencies. Although all executive departments were included in this project, the team members from ETS not only took the lead and oversaw the project, but also served as facilitators and note takers/timekeepers on the twelve committees that made up the larger group.

Act 179 ETS Core Team includes these ETS employees:

Bryce Fujii

Todd Omura

Juha Kauhanen

Arnold Kishi

Jussi Sipola

Brian Frey

Vince Hoang

Patrick Stuart

Dexter Lee

Sheila Oliveira

Sonny Kekipi

Kathleen O’Brien

Rachel Faitau

Sheryl Miyagawa

Michelle Muraoka

Doug Murdock

Jennifer Halaszyn

Kyle Muranaka

Employee of the Year Award

Michael “Mikey” Kleckner – Enterprise Technology Services

This award is the highest departmental award that recognizes an employee for outstanding performance and/or achievements.

As Time and Attendance Analyst, Mr. Kleckner has played a crucial role in the continued process of transitioning departments into the Hawaiʻi Information Portal (HIP). He also provides crucial help to Central Payroll, assisting with payroll processing when they are short-handed, ensuring that we are all paid on time.

Mr. Kleckner took the initiative to compile payroll processing and year-end procedures into a document that serves as a manual for Central Payroll. This manual ensures timely and accurate processing of payroll and annual W-2 forms.

ETS employees receiving Length of Service Awards:

10 Year Service Award

Patrick Stuart

20 Year Service Awards

Brenda Aquino – ETS

Thurman Lukela – ETS

Jason Morioka – ETS

Michelle Muraoka – ETS

30 Year Service Award

Susan Lucas – ETS

See event photos at https://www.flickr.com/photos/144304884@N07/albums/72177720319228174/