ETS TAKES TOP TEAM, EMPLOYEE AWARDS AT DAGS EVENT
ETS staffers were recognized during the Department of Accounting and General Services 2023 Incentive and Services Awards Ceremony at Washington Place July 29 for their efforts to improve state government.
The following awardees were named:
Team of the Year Award – Enterprise Technology Services
This award recognizes a team that works together to perform a specific function. Through the pooling of skills, talents, energy, and knowledge, they have accomplished a common goal that supports the organization’s mission.
In June 2022, Governor Ige signed Act 179 which called for the development of a plan for the consolidation of information technology services and staff within the executive branch agencies. Although all executive departments were included in this project, the team members from ETS not only took the lead and oversaw the project, but also served as facilitators and note takers/timekeepers on the twelve committees that made up the larger group.
Act 179 ETS Core Team includes these ETS employees:
- Bryce Fujii
- Todd Omura
- Juha Kauhanen
- Arnold Kishi
- Jussi Sipola
- Brian Frey
- Vince Hoang
- Patrick Stuart
- Dexter Lee
- Sheila Oliveira
- Sonny Kekipi
- Kathleen O’Brien
- Rachel Faitau
- Sheryl Miyagawa
- Michelle Muraoka
- Doug Murdock
- Jennifer Halaszyn
- Kyle Muranaka
Employee of the Year Award
Michael “Mikey” Kleckner – Enterprise Technology Services
This award is the highest departmental award that recognizes an employee for outstanding performance and/or achievements.
As Time and Attendance Analyst, Mr. Kleckner has played a crucial role in the continued process of transitioning departments into the Hawaiʻi Information Portal (HIP). He also provides crucial help to Central Payroll, assisting with payroll processing when they are short-handed, ensuring that we are all paid on time.
Mr. Kleckner took the initiative to compile payroll processing and year-end procedures into a document that serves as a manual for Central Payroll. This manual ensures timely and accurate processing of payroll and annual W-2 forms.
ETS employees receiving Length of Service Awards:
10 Year Service Award
Patrick Stuart
20 Year Service Awards
Brenda Aquino – ETS
Thurman Lukela – ETS
Jason Morioka – ETS
Michelle Muraoka – ETS
30 Year Service Award
Susan Lucas – ETS
See event photos at https://www.flickr.com/photos/144304884@N07/albums/72177720319228174/
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.