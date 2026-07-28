5BR/4.5BA Brick Ranch Home w/Acreage & Outbuildings in Orange County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Brick Ranch Style Home w/Acreage, Outbuildings, Finished Basement & ADA Accessibility in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
“By order of the Trustee, we have been contracted to market and sell this well maintained Orange County home. With the acreage, outbuildings, finished basement and handicap accessibility, this property will be a wise purchase,” said Nicholls. “Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”
“The centrally located property fronts Rt. 522 and is only 1 mile from Rt. 20 and convenient to Orange, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lake Anna & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
• Monday, August 3 @ 1:00 PM EDT
• 9152 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)
• Well maintained 5 BR/4.5 BA ranch-style brick home w/finished basement on 2.49 +/- acres in Orange County, VA
• This home measures 4,868 +/- gross sf. (3,339 +/- sf per tax records) and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom in the walk-out basement. It also includes a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, large family room addition, sunroom w/dedicated HVAC system, attached 2-car garage, finished walk-out basement, large sewing/craft room w/built-in 8' table, pull-down attic access and walk-out to large concrete patio.
• One main level bedroom has been adapted to accommodate individuals with mobility needs and includes an adjoining spacious bathroom with accessibility features. The home also features a ramp providing convenient access through the sunroom.
• Flooring: carpet in the bedrooms on the main level (new carpet in two of them); hardwood floor in living area, living room, hallway, dining room; linoleum/vinyl in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms
• Heating & cooling: heat pump; separate HVAC system for the sunroom
• Drilled well & conventional (3 BR) septic system; electric water heater
• Detached 48'x28' garage/workshop w/three 9'x8' overhead doors, a walk-in door, 9' ceilings, window A/C, wood stove and walk-up attic storage; detached 16'x42' RV/storage building w/12'x12' overhead door and approx. 13' clearance to the rafters.
• Other Features: Andersen replacement windows and exterior doors (December 2024); large concrete patio at walk-out basement; concrete walkways to basement; asphalt driveway; recently replaced bedroom carpet; family room addition (2008); sunroom addition (2021).
• Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Internet: FiberLync
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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