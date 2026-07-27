Wyoming Business Council Brings Its Listening Tour Directly to Your Screen with Virtual Team Wyoming Huddle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council is spending the summer covering the state on a listening tour, hearing directly from families, businesses, and communities about their vision for Wyoming. Now, they’re coming directly to your screen.

The Team Wyoming Huddle, a statewide virtual conversation on Aug. 13, will let Wyomingites from every corner of the state contribute to a single, focused hour about Wyoming’s future.

The goal, said WBC CEO Josh Dorrell, is to assemble a literal “Team of Thousands” – WBC’s statewide network of residents, business owners, and community leaders – in one virtual space.

“Wyoming doesn’t need another voice adding to the noise right now,” Dorrell said. “It needs a place where a thousand people can say what they see – and know someone will do something with it. That’s what this hour is.”

This isn’t a typical webinar. There will be no long presentations and no filler. WBC will share a direct, honest update on what the agency is hearing from people across the state – then open polling to ask: What’s missing? Where do we go next? Who else needs to be at the table?

“I’ve heard from hundreds of Wyomingites who are deeply loyal to this state and genuinely optimistic about its future, even when the path forward hasn’t been easy,” Dorrell added. “The more voices we hear from, the stronger our collective case for what Wyoming actually needs. These conversations are a chance to get on the same page and bring that directly to the Legislature’s Joint Minerals and Joint Appropriations committees in late August.”

The Team Wyoming Huddle is Thursday, Aug. 13 from noon to 1 p.m., and is open to all Wyomingites. Registration is required, and attendees will leave with concrete ways to stay involved in the months ahead.

Register now at WBC.pub/WBC_Huddle.