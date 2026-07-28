Hip to Hip Theatre Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park with Romance and Ruin

Bree Marr in As You Like It, Photo by Julian Voloj

As You Like It and Macbeth will tour in repertory to local public parks throughout Queens, Staten Island, Jersey City and Southampton from July 28 to August 22

By pairing one of Shakespeare's most joyous comedies with one of his darkest tragedies, we are celebrating this milestone with a complete emotional journey.” — Jason Marr, Artistic Director

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classic theatre breaks free from indoor stages this season as Hip to Hip Theatre Company marks its landmark 20th anniversary season with a summer tour presenting Shakespeare’s As You Like It (co-directed by Jason Marr and Joy Marr) and Macbeth (directed by Joel Leffert) in repertory.Audiences can experience two contrasting theatrical masterpieces performed by the same cast in local public parks throughout Queens, Staten Island, Jersey City and Southampton. As You Like It offers a joyful, music-filled escape into the Forest of Arden, while Macbeth delivers a gripping, fast-paced descent into ambition and madness. The repertory format showcases the actors' versatility across comedy and tragedy.Thirty minutes before each performance, Hip to Hip offers Kids & the Classics, an interactive workshop that gives children a chance to interact with the text by previewing the story and by creating links between the text and their own lives through theatre games and close reading.The anniversary tour kicks off on July 28th on the quad of Queens College and will travel to nine other neighborhoods through August 22nd. All performances are completely free to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low chairs and picnics.The repertory cast includes: Anneke Angstadt, Brianna Cabrera*, Bishal Dahal, Haley Kofuku Henson, Salim Ishimwe, Sam Kebede*, Joel Leffert*, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Ren Ragsdale, Diana Rendon, and Kelechi Udenkwo (*appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association).The production team includes: Costume Designers: Nancy Nichols and Madeline Rostmeyer; Production Stage Manager: Faith Bruschini; Assistant Director: Tatyana DelPreore; Sound Designer: Terry Chun; Production Assistants: Skye Quidone and Leslie Diaz.Performance ScheduleTuesday, July 28 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItQueens College, on the Quad (65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing)Wednesday, July 29 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethSunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Ave, Sunnyside)Thursday, July 30 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItCrocheron Park (35th Avenue, across from Golden Pond)Friday, July 31 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethVoelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Ave, Flushing)Saturday, August 1 @ 2:30 pm – As You Like ItAlice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island)Sunday, August 2 @ 5:00 pm – MacbethSocrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd, Astoria)Wednesday, August 5 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethCrocheron Park (35th Avenue, across from Golden Pond)Thursday, August 6 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItCunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th St, Fresh Meadows)Saturday, August 8 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItGantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Rd, Long Island City)Tuesday, August 11 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethQueens College, on the Quad (65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing)Wednesday, August 12 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It (rain date: 8/18)Newport on the Green (14th St & River Drive S., Jersey City)Thursday, August 13 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethCunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th St, Fresh Meadows)Friday, August 14 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItVoelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Ave, Flushing)Saturday, August 15 @ 7:30 pm – MacbethGantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Rd, Long Island City)Sunday, August 16 @ 5:00 pm – As You Like ItSocrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd, Astoria)Wednesday, August 19 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like ItSunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Ave, Sunnyside)Friday, August 21 @ 7:30 pm - MacbethAgawam Park (25 Pond Lane, Southampton)

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