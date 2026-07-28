Hip to Hip Theatre Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park with Romance and Ruin
As You Like It and Macbeth will tour in repertory to local public parks throughout Queens, Staten Island, Jersey City and Southampton from July 28 to August 22
Audiences can experience two contrasting theatrical masterpieces performed by the same cast in local public parks throughout Queens, Staten Island, Jersey City and Southampton. As You Like It offers a joyful, music-filled escape into the Forest of Arden, while Macbeth delivers a gripping, fast-paced descent into ambition and madness. The repertory format showcases the actors' versatility across comedy and tragedy.
Thirty minutes before each performance, Hip to Hip offers Kids & the Classics, an interactive workshop that gives children a chance to interact with the text by previewing the story and by creating links between the text and their own lives through theatre games and close reading.
The anniversary tour kicks off on July 28th on the quad of Queens College and will travel to nine other neighborhoods through August 22nd. All performances are completely free to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low chairs and picnics.
The repertory cast includes: Anneke Angstadt, Brianna Cabrera*, Bishal Dahal, Haley Kofuku Henson, Salim Ishimwe, Sam Kebede*, Joel Leffert*, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Ren Ragsdale, Diana Rendon, and Kelechi Udenkwo (*appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association).
The production team includes: Costume Designers: Nancy Nichols and Madeline Rostmeyer; Production Stage Manager: Faith Bruschini; Assistant Director: Tatyana DelPreore; Sound Designer: Terry Chun; Production Assistants: Skye Quidone and Leslie Diaz.
Performance Schedule
Tuesday, July 28 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Queens College, on the Quad (65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing)
Wednesday, July 29 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Ave, Sunnyside)
Thursday, July 30 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Crocheron Park (35th Avenue, across from Golden Pond)
Friday, July 31 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Ave, Flushing)
Saturday, August 1 @ 2:30 pm – As You Like It
Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island)
Sunday, August 2 @ 5:00 pm – Macbeth
Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd, Astoria)
Wednesday, August 5 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Crocheron Park (35th Avenue, across from Golden Pond)
Thursday, August 6 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th St, Fresh Meadows)
Saturday, August 8 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Rd, Long Island City)
Tuesday, August 11 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Queens College, on the Quad (65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing)
Wednesday, August 12 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It (rain date: 8/18)
Newport on the Green (14th St & River Drive S., Jersey City)
Thursday, August 13 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th St, Fresh Meadows)
Friday, August 14 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Ave, Flushing)
Saturday, August 15 @ 7:30 pm – Macbeth
Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Rd, Long Island City)
Sunday, August 16 @ 5:00 pm – As You Like It
Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd, Astoria)
Wednesday, August 19 @ 7:30 pm – As You Like It
Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Ave, Sunnyside)
Friday, August 21 @ 7:30 pm - Macbeth
Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane, Southampton)
Jason Marr
Hip to Hip Theatre Company
+1 917-669-5324
jason.marr@hiptohip.org
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