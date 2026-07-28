same day dental implants auckland

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble Dental Specialists, an Auckland periodontal and dental implant practice, has passed 192 combined Google reviews across its Remuera and Takapuna clinics, with much of the recent feedback centred on implant treatment. Remuera now holds 98 reviews at a 4.8-star rating, and Takapuna holds 94 reviews at 4.9 stars https://www.nobledental.co.nz

The practice, led by periodontist Dr Richard Longbottom, has built its reputation on complex implant work, from single same-day implants through to full-mouth restoration. A theme running through the newer reviews is patients arriving nervous about surgery and leaving describing the experience as far easier than they expected.

Rochelle C wrote: "The whole team at Noble Dental are amazing. I felt welcomed, cared for and treated superbly well by each and every person. Dr Longbottom is an amazing dentist who goes above and beyond. I would highly recommend this practice if you need an implant."

Nellie Coe, who came in for implant treatment, wrote: "I highly recommend Noble Dental for implants. Clear detailed instructions were provided before and after the procedure, with a follow-up call the following day. The staff are wonderful and caring, in particular Richard Longbottom and assistant Evie whom I dealt with. Their great rapport with patients was very much appreciated during a scary nerve racking time."

Omar Ayoub wrote: "All the staff are super friendly and professional. The clinical team does a wonderful job of looking after the patients from pre-op arrangements all the way to post-op follow ups and recalls. Always happy with the results."

Long-term patients feature too. Andrew W Siu, who first had implant surgery with Dr Longbottom around thirteen years ago, returned for his annual gum check and wrote: "He is a very skilful clinician and I thank him for the work done. The front desk staff is always friendly and attentive."

Google's Gemini AI summary of the practice reflects the same picture. It describes Noble Dental as a high-end specialist practice in Auckland, noting that many patients seek the clinic out after being told elsewhere that a tooth needs extraction, and that a recurring highlight is the team's ability to save natural teeth through advanced periodontal care. It also points to the management of dental anxiety, with complex surgeries like implants often described by patients as surprisingly easy and painless.

About Noble Dental Specialists

Noble Dental Specialists is an Auckland periodontal and implant practice with clinics in Remuera and Takapuna. Led by Dr Richard Longbottom, a periodontist with a Master of Science from the University of North Carolina and over 10,000 implant procedures performed, the practice specialises in same-day dental implants, immediate load implant procedures, bone grafting, and full-mouth restoration. Noble Dental is registered with the Dental Implant Registry and offers Q Card interest-free payment options. For more information visit https://www.nobledental.co.nz

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