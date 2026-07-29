Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Allan Harris Unveils Swingin' Love Songs

Allan Harris Allan Harris Allan Harris

Allan Harris Unveils Swingin' Love Songs. Unreleased music written by the late Brill Building singer-songwriter Ike Joseph is set to be released on August 28.

When we found these masters, it was clear that Ike’s music was timeless. This album is an act of preservation, bringing a brilliant writer's vision into the light.” — Allan Harris

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Allan Harris has officially announced the release date of his album Swingin' Love Songs more than two decades after its recording. This remarkable collection of previously unreleased music written by the late Brill Building singer-songwriter Ike Joseph is set to be released on August 28, 2026, and will serve as a striking bridge between the past and present, capturing an extraordinary chapter in jazz history nearly lost to time. The album's rollout begins this summer with a pair of timeless, transcendent singles that capture the soulful emotion of 20th-century jazz standards. The first single, "How Wrong They Were," was released on July 17. The song carries echoes of artists like Nat King Cole with its soft, piano-backed arrangement under Harris’s warm and expressive vocals. It will be followed by the second single, "I'm Hooked On You," which will be released on August 7, paving the way for the album’s full release on August 28.The story behind Swingin’ Love Songs began over twenty years ago, when Harris was introduced to the music of Ike Joseph by Grammy Award-winning producer Eddie Montilla. The introduction struck an immediate chord, as Joseph’s rare gift for crafting timeless melodies and deeply heartfelt lyrics instantly captured Harris’s imagination.Harris initially tracked the songs in Miami before returning home to New York to reimagine them alongside a stellar cast of world-class jazz musicians, including guitarist Miles Okazaki, tenor saxophonist Hayes Greenfield, bassist Jon Flaugher, violinist Russell Farhang, and alto saxophonist Jesse Jones Jr.Shortly after the final recordings were wrapped, tragedy struck. Ike Joseph unexpectedly passed away, and the project was quietly set aside. For more than twenty years, the tapes sat undisturbed. A recent, unexpected rediscovery of the master recordings revealed that the music had lost none of its original charm, elegance, or irresistible swing.Harris recognized a profound opportunity—and a deeply personal obligation—to fulfill a promise to a songwriter whose voice deserved to be heard. "Truly great songs never grow old; they simply wait for the right moment and the right voice to bring them to life," says Harris. "When we found these masters, it was clear that Ike’s music was timeless. This album is an act of preservation, bringing a brilliant writer's vision into the light."Swingin’ Love Songs is Allan Harris’s 15th studio album, following 2021’s Kate’s Soulfood. Recently, he also released two live albums recorded at the famous Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For the past two years, he has also been performing with the touring concert production Harlem After Dark: An Uptown Jazz Party. Swingin’ Love Songs marks another milestone in Harris’s recent creative output, showcasing why the New York Times once called him “a protean talent.”Rich with romance, wit, and the spirit of the Great American Songbook, Swingin' Love Songs is a masterclass in vocal jazz storytelling. To download Swingin’ Love Songs, visit https://allanharris.com/music About Alan Harris:With a career spanning fourteen recordings as a leader, Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and band leader Allan Harris has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent. He is a three-time recipient of the New York Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," a distinguished DownBeat "Rising Star Jazz Vocalist," and one of the three winners of the prestigious 2022 "Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition.” Harris is also a two-time recipient of Hot House Jazz Magazine's "Best Male Jazz Vocalist" award and has been honored with a Back Stage award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz. His excellence extends internationally, earning him France's Palmares Award for Top 3 Best Jazz Vocal Albums.

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