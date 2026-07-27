Colorado Parks and Wildlife completes first phase of wetland habitat restoration projects and releases seven beavers

Photo courtesy of CPW/Rachael Gonzales.

July 27, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Utilizing out-of-the-box thinking, resourcefulness, and low-tech engineering, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has completed the first phase of a wetland restoration project using man-made beaver dams and animal relocation to revive eroding creek habitats across two state wildlife areas.

The goal is to improve habitats where soil erosion and channelization at the West Rifle Creek and Garfield Creek state wildlife areas have degraded streams into fast-moving ditches, impacting water availability at these wildlife areas that benefit a large number of species.

Restoring West Rifle Creek

In August 2024, CPW staff surveyed a four-mile stretch of West Rifle Creek and discovered an active beaver colony. To assist the animals, staff built two beaver dam analogs, or BDAs — man-made structures designed to mimic natural beaver dams — about a mile downstream. Within a month, local beavers occupied and expanded one of the structures.

Following the initial success, CPW partnered with Colorado Open Lands, EcoWorks, Ducks Unlimited, the Mule Deer Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Funded by a grant from CPW’s wetland program, EcoWorks constructed 39 new analogs along the creek earlier this spring.

CPW and our partners will continue work on the project over the next two years to restore the creek's natural, meandering flow.

Expanding to Garfield Creek

Following the success at West Rifle Creek, local staff began a second project 33 miles south at the Garfield Creek State Wildlife Area near New Castle, Colorado.

On June 1, staff began building nine analogs along Upper Baldy Creek across three separate locations using leftover wooden stakes from the Rifle Creek project along with nearby willow and conifer branches.

To ensure long-term maintenance and success of the habitat, CPW partnered with Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation to relocate seven beavers to the state wildlife area. Guided by CPW's recently approved Beaver Management Plan, wildlife officers released the animals into the new structures on June 5.

Staff is hopeful to see similar outcomes to those at West Rifle Creek State Wildlife Area.

Read the Full Story

Check out our latest story in Colorado Outdoors Online Magazine, Restoring wetland habitat at Garfield Creek and West Rifle Creek state wildlife areas: A collaborative effort for wildlife and habitat enhancement, to learn more about this collaborative effort to restore wetland habitat at Garfield Creek and West Rifle Creek state wildlife areas.

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