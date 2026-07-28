Growing Families Verified Provider Miracle Surrogacy Takes a Leading Role at Sydney Conference
Miracle Surrogacy highlighted its standards of professionalism and transparency while presenting its Mexico programs at the Growing Families Conference 2026
Miracle Surrogacy highlighted its independently reviewed standards of professionalism and transparency while presenting its Mexico programs at the Growing Families Surrogacy & Donor Conception National Conference 2026.
SYDNEY, July 27, 2026. Miracle Surrogacy, a Growing Families Verified Provider, participated as a key presenter, sponsor and exhibitor at the Growing Families Surrogacy & Donor Conception National Conference 2026, held in Sydney on July 25 and 26.
The two-day conference brought together intended parents, experienced parents, fertility professionals, lawyers and international family-building providers to discuss surrogacy, donor conception and the medical, legal and practical considerations involved in creating a family.
Miracle Surrogacy representatives provided information about surrogacy in Mexico, including surrogate and egg donor programs, medical procedures, expected timelines, legal processes, program costs and the steps required for intended parents to return home safely with their babies.
The conference also gave Miracle Surrogacy an opportunity to explain the significance of its status as a Growing Families Verified Provider. Growing Families grants this status to organizations that successfully complete its formal provider-review process and demonstrate alignment with recognized standards of professionalism, transparency and accepted industry practices.
“Growing Families’ verification is important because intended parents need more than advertising claims when selecting a surrogacy provider,” said Jesus Herrera, legal liaison & exit process manager at Miracle Surrogacy. “They need clear information and credible evidence that an agency’s practices, contracts, costs, support systems and professional standards have been independently reviewed.”
Growing Families Verification Recognizes Miracle Surrogacy’s Transparency and Complete Journey Support
Growing Families designated Miracle Surrogacy as a Verified Provider following a structured review of its services and practices in Mexico. The evaluation considers an agency’s experience, governance, staffing, costs, contracts, client protections, surrogate practices, communication standards and recent client feedback. Growing Families’ official profile describes Miracle as one of Mexico’s most recognized agencies and an established, well-regarded option for intended parents.
With more than 12 years of experience, Miracle is known for transparent contracts, fair and affordable pricing, attentive customer service and a commitment to the ethical treatment of surrogates. Its team provides coordinated support from the initial program evaluation and surrogate match through pregnancy, birth and the post-birth legal exit process, until families obtain the required documentation and can safely return home with their babies.
Strong Engagement from Australian Intended Parents
Prospective intended-parent families had the opportunity to approach Miracle Surrogacy’s booth, participate in detailed conversations and register to receive additional information. These contacts will receive personalized follow-up based on their family structure, current stage and program interests.
Topics discussed with intended parents included:
• Surrogacy programs in Mexico
• Program costs and payment schedules
• Surrogate screening and matching
• Egg donor selection and screening
• IVF treatment and embryo transfers
• International embryo and sperm shipping
• Pregnancy management and communication
• Legal parentage and birth certificates
• Citizenship and passport procedures
• Post-birth planning and returning home with a newborn
Attendees showed particular interest in Miracle Surrogacy’s matching process, surrogate and egg donor programs, expected timelines and legal exit support.
Miracle Surrogacy Contributes to Mexico Presentations and Panel Discussions
Miracle Surrogacy was the only participating Mexican agency to deliver a dedicated presentation during the first day of the conference. The presentation explained both the general surrogacy process in Mexico and how Miracle coordinates the different stages of the journey.
During the second day, Miracle Surrogacy contributed to a presentation addressing the Mexican legal framework and the practical steps involved in international surrogacy. Company representatives were invited to answer questions from the audience and provide additional information based on their experience coordinating journeys in Mexico.
Miracle Surrogacy also participated in a panel featuring four Mexican agencies. The panel addressed questions about legal procedures, medical protocols, surrogate matching, timelines, program expectations and the responsibilities of the different organizations involved.
The discussions gave intended parents an opportunity to compare programs and understand what they should evaluate when selecting a surrogacy agency in Mexico.
Local Australian Office Strengthens Client Support
Miracle Surrogacy’s local presence in Australia was an important point of interest during the conference.
Through its Australian office, intended parents can arrange face-to-face consultations, receive information locally and maintain an additional point of contact while considering or completing a surrogacy journey in Mexico.
Several attendees expressed interest in scheduling private consultations following the conference. One couple also met with Miracle Surrogacy representatives at the Australian office to discuss their circumstances and receive answers to more detailed questions.
The local office forms part of Miracle Surrogacy’s broader effort to make information and support more accessible to intended parents outside Mexico.
Collaboration and Industry Relationships
The conference provided opportunities for Miracle Surrogacy to strengthen relationships with lawyers, fertility professionals, support organizations and other family-building providers.
Members of the Miracle Surrogacy team met with Australian professionals to discuss recent administrative procedures, citizenship requirements and other developments affecting intended parents completing international surrogacy arrangements.
The team also assisted in resolving a pending communication matter for Australian fertility and surrogacy lawyer Stephen Page, helping ensure that the appropriate Miracle representative could continue addressing the request.
Miracle Surrogacy’s approach at the event emphasized collaboration among professionals and agencies, with the goal of helping intended parents identify an appropriate program for their individual circumstances.
Growing Recognition in Australia
The Sydney event marked Miracle Surrogacy’s third consecutive year participating in the conference. Team members observed a substantial increase in awareness of the company compared with previous years.
Attendees and professionals commented positively on the company’s growth, presentation and local presence. Miracle Surrogacy currently has more than 75 English-speaking staff members supporting intended parents through the medical, legal, financial and coordination stages of their journeys.
The combination of Miracle Surrogacy’s Growing Families Verified Provider status, local Australian office and continued participation in educational events provides intended parents with several ways to learn about the agency and evaluate its programs.
“Our presence in Australia is about more than attending a conference,” Herrera said. “We want intended parents to have access to reliable information, personal guidance, local support and independent sources that can help them evaluate our practices. Growing Families’ verification adds an important level of trust and accountability to that process.”
Miracle Surrogacy plans to continue expanding its educational activities, local consultations and professional partnerships in Australia.
For information about Miracle Surrogacy’s programs and Growing Families Verified Provider status, visit www.miraclesurrogacy.com or www.growingfamilies.org/partner/miracle-surrogacy/.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Miracle Surrogacy a Growing Families Verified Provider?
Yes. Growing Families’ official provider profile identifies Miracle Surrogacy as a Verified Provider for Mexico.
What does Growing Families verification mean?
It means Growing Families has reviewed the provider against standards focusing on professionalism, transparency and accepted practices. The process considers company documentation, contracts, costs, governance, surrogate practices, client protections, communications and recent client feedback. It is a trust signal showing that the provider has completed a formal review and demonstrated alignment with the program’s assessment criteria.
Does Growing Families continue reviewing verified providers?
Yes. Growing Families states that verification is subject to ongoing oversight and periodic review. Verified providers must continue demonstrating that they meet the applicable standards.
What event did Miracle Surrogacy attend in Sydney?
Miracle Surrogacy participated in the Growing Families Surrogacy & Donor Conception National Conference 2026, held at the Sydney Masonic Centre on July 25 and 26.
How did Miracle Surrogacy participate in the conference?
Miracle Surrogacy participated as a sponsor, exhibitor and presenter. Its representatives delivered a dedicated presentation, contributed to discussions about the Mexican legal process and participated in a panel involving Mexican surrogacy agencies.
Who from Miracle attended the conference?
4 representatives from Miracle Surrogacy participated in the event. Jesus Herrera, legal liaison and exit process manager; Chris Reynoso, surrogate recruitment manager; Carlos Medina, journey ambassador; and Alejandro Leon, journey ambassador and Miracle Surrogacy’s agent at Sydney’s office.
What information did Miracle Surrogacy provide?
The team discussed surrogacy programs in Mexico, costs, surrogate matching, egg donation, IVF treatment, embryo shipping, legal parentage, citizenship, passports and post-birth procedures.
Does Miracle Surrogacy have an office in Australia?
Yes. Miracle Surrogacy has a local presence in Australia where prospective and current intended parents can arrange consultations and receive additional support.
Where can intended parents verify Miracle Surrogacy’s status?
Miracle Surrogacy’s profile is available on the Growing Families website at www.growingfamilies.org/partner/miracle-surrogacy/.
About Miracle Surrogacy
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States.
The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 786-789-3080
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Miracle Surrogacy history video, This is Miracle
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