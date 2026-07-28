Sandersville, GA (July 27, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged seven people following a multi-agency arrest operation in Sandersville, Washington County, GA, led by the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests stemmed from multiple drug investigations.

During this operation, the following people were arrested:

Lenard Brown, age 78, of Tennille, GA, charged with three counts of Sale of Cocaine & and Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Michael Cummings, age 46, of Sandersville, GA, charged with two counts of Sale of Cocaine, Probation Violation, and Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers

Quentavious Peacock, age 34, of Sandersville, GA, charged with two Counts of Sale of Cocaine and Probation Violation

Jamel Ritter, age 34, of Sandersville, GA, charged with Sale of Cocaine

Dan Sanders, age 66, of Sandersville, GA, charged with Sale of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Probation Violation

Antonio Swint, age 45, of Tennille, GA, charged with Sale of Cocaine

Uolande Wright, age 49, of Tennille, GA, charged with Possession of Cocaine

All arrestees were booked into the Washington County Jail.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

These investigations were conducted to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within the Sandersville, Washington County area and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force at 478-414-5997 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-4795. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.