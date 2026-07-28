DUC DE FUGUE Cognac Shines in Los Angeles with 'A Vintage of Time, A Realm of Refined Enjoyment' Tasting Event

DUC DE FUGUE x NIKU X

Cognac house Duc de Fugue hosted an exclusive tasting in Los Angeles, celebrating French terroir, craftsmanship and time-honored refinement.

DUC DE FUGUE represents the elegance of French tradition meeting contemporary global taste. The craftsmanship and story behind each bottle is truly remarkable.” — Maya Ito, ACCA JOURNAL publisher and Director of ACCA Fine Arts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 16, 2026, DUC DE FUGUE Cognac hosted its brand tasting event in Los Angeles, USA at NIKU X . Under the theme "A Vintage of Time, A Realm of Refined Enjoyment," the event brought together distinguished guests from various fields like Hollywood talent, International publishers, PR agencies, event producers and lifestyle influencers to experience premium Cognac from the heart of France's Cognac-producing region.The evening unfolded at NIKU X, a premier restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles defined by its contemporary Yakiniku dining concept. Located on the second floor of the Wilshire Grand Center. The refined setting provided an exceptional backdrop to appreciate the French terroir, traditional craftsmanship, and time-honored refinement embodied by DUC DE FUGUE. Maya Ito, ACCA JOURNAL publisher and Director of ACCA Fine Arts, also attended the event, adding a meaningful cultural highlight to the occasion.As a Cognac brand originating from the core Cognac region of Charente, France, DUC DE FUGUE remains deeply committed to terroir, tradition, and craftsmanship. With approximately 200 hectares of precious vineyards rooted in the exceptional soils of the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne areas, the brand is built on high-quality grapes and traditional Cognac-making techniques, upholding rigorous French standards in distillation, aging, and blending.The heritage of DUC DE FUGUE is carried forward through a family-style winemaking legacy. The brand's sixth-generation master blender inherits the expertise of a French Cognac family, treating time as an essential language of quality. Each bottle of DUC DE FUGUE Cognac undergoes years of patient aging in oak barrels, gradually developing a rich, elegant, and layered flavor profile.At the Los Angeles tasting event, guests immersed themselves in the aroma, texture, and structure of DUC DE FUGUE Cognac. A comprehensive 40-page catalogue that explores the process, awards and the collection of DUC DE FUGUE was presented on site, offering guests an in-depth look at the brand's craftsmanship, accolades, and portfolio. From the story of its terroir to the character revealed in each glass, from brand heritage to in-depth exchanges on site, DUC DE FUGUE presented a refined tasting experience that crossed borders and showcased the unique charm of French Cognac culture in an international setting.Today, DUC DE FUGUE has established a growing global presence, with brand channels extending across markets worldwide and reaching major duty-free retail channels around the globe. Built upon a solid foundation in Europe, the brand continues to expand across North America and Asia, bringing the refined taste of French Cognac to a broader international audience."Amid the clamor of the world, I alone remain polyphonic." As the brand slogan of DUC DE FUGUE, this statement expresses the brand's confidence in its distinctive identity, while reflecting its pursuit of complexity, balance, and a profound sense of time within the world of Cognac. In a diverse and ever-changing era, DUC DE FUGUE responds with a polyphonic spirit: honoring tradition while embracing individuality, carrying the essence of terroir while speaking to the aesthetics and lifestyle of contemporary connoisseurs.Looking ahead, DUC DE FUGUE Cognac will continue to optimize and expand its presence in the U.S. market, while strengthening its global distribution network and international brand influence. With the exceptional terroir of France's core Cognac region as its foundation, and with traditional craftsmanship and family heritage at its heart, DUC DE FUGUE is poised to bring the distinctive value of high-quality French Cognac to consumers around the world, writing a new chapter for French Cognac with a broader international vision.

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