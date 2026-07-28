Costa Rica Joins SNOMED International, Advancing Digital Health Strategy

The global language of healthcare

Costa Rica has joined SNOMED International, adopting SNOMED CT to strengthen interoperability, improve diagnostic accuracy, and elevate patient care nationwide.

Costa Rica’s commitment to connected healthcare is evident through the progress it has already made in digital health transformation” — Don Sweete, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNOMED International is pleased to welcome Costa Rica as its latest Member.SNOMED International is a Member-driven, not-for-profit organization that owns, develops and maintains SNOMED CT, the world’s most comprehensive clinical terminology. The organization works globally with its Members and broad stakeholders to enable consistent, high-quality health information exchange, improve clinical decision-making, and accelerate digital health transformation.For Costa Rica, a Central American country with a population of approximately five million people, becoming a Member of SNOMED International represents the culmination of a sustained process of strategic planning and digital health transformation. In 2023, the country launched its National Digital Health Strategy 2023–2030 and, as part of its implementation, the Ministry of Health established the Directorate for Digital Transformation and Digital Health (DTSD), the entity responsible for leading the governance, coordination, and implementation of the national digital health roadmap. As part of this strategy, Costa Rica formalized its membership in SNOMED International in 2026, marking a strategic milestone in strengthening semantic interoperability and the standardization of clinical information nationwide. In addition, the Ministry of Health will serve as the country's National Release Centre (NRC) for SNOMED CT, responsible for the governance, management, and distribution of this clinical terminology throughout Costa Rica.Costa Rica became a Member after exploring potential SNOMED CT use cases related to oncology and pathology, multiple discussions with senior Ministry of Health officials and clinical and technical champions from both the Ministry and SNOMED International, and on-site visits to facilities where SNOMED CT will be implemented.In May 2026, Costa Rica’s Social Security Fund began to integrate SNOMED CT into its nationwide Unique Digital Health Record system. A recent article describes the country’s goal of revolutionizing diagnostic accuracy, streamlining communication between medical professionals, and ultimately elevating the standard of patient care across the country. Initial implementation will begin at the National Center for Early Detection of Gastrointestinal Cancer in Cartago, Costa Rica, a specialized unit at the Dr. Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago established to combat the high incidence of stomach cancer in the region – one of the highest in Latin America.SNOMED International CEO Don Sweete commends Costa Rica for taking such an important next step toward enabling interoperability in the island nation, and, ultimately, realizing the country’s goals of improving patient care and outcomes. “Costa Rica’s commitment to connected healthcare is evident through the progress it has already made in digital health transformation,” said Don. “We are delighted to welcome Costa Rica to SNOMED International and look forward to supporting the country as it continues to advance interoperability and improve the quality and consistency of health data.”

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