LouLou Santa Monica Introduces 'Seven Days of French Joie de Vivre'

Private event at LouLou Santa Monica Dine LA Menu Celebration of Life at LouLou Santa Monica

Seven days. One destination. Endless moments worth celebrating.

In France, we don't wait for a special occasion to celebrate; we celebrate life every day” — founder Erik Chol

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French-inspired rooftop brings together its signature weekly experiences under "Seven Days of French Joie de Vivre," inviting guests to discover a different way to experience the restaurant every day of the week as LouLou prepares for DineLA Restaurant Week and the season ahead. As Los Angeles looks ahead to a new season, LouLou Santa Monica is bringing together its signature weekly experiences under "Seven Days of French Joie de Vivre," a new storytelling platform that celebrates the restaurant's unique rhythm from Monday through Sunday.Inspired by the effortless elegance of the French Riviera and the vibrant spirit of Southern California, LouLou has become one of Los Angeles' favorite destinations for rooftop dining, celebrations, live entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Whether it's a leisurely rooftop lunch, golden-hour cocktails overlooking Santa Monica, live jazz, vibrant nightlife, or a festive weekend brunch, every visit offers a different way to experience the French art of living.Guests can also experience LouLou during DineLA Restaurant Week (August 14-28), making it the perfect opportunity to discover the restaurant's French Mediterranean cuisine in one of Santa Monica's most distinctive rooftop settings. More than a collection of weekly experiences, "Seven Days of French Joie de Vivre" is an invitation to slow down, gather with friends, and celebrate life's everyday moments, just as they do on the French Riviera."In France, we don't wait for a special occasion to celebrate; we celebrate life every day," said founder Erik Chol. "That's the spirit we wanted to bring to Santa Monica. Whether guests join us for lunch, sunset cocktails, jazz, or brunch, every visit should feel like a little escape to the French Riviera. At LouLou, every day has its own story."A Week Inspired by the French Art of Living:Every day at LouLou brings its own atmosphere and experience, giving guests a reason to return throughout the week.Monday | Déjeuner chez LouLou (Monday-Friday | 11:30 AM-3 PM)Enjoy 20% off weekday lunch by mentioning the password "I LOVE LOULOU."Tuesday | Golden Hour (Monday-Friday | 3 PM-6 PM)Signature cocktails, Mediterranean bites, and breathtaking rooftop sunsets.Wednesday | Jazz À Go Go (From 7 PM)Live jazz inspired by timeless Parisian evenings.Thursday | Tulum Thursdays (From 7 PM)Afro-tribal house music, live percussion, handcrafted cocktails, and vibrant rooftop nightlife.Friday | Birthday Celebrations (Thursday-Saturday | From 6 PM)Complimentary Champagne for dinner parties of six or more celebrating a special occasion.Saturday | Saturday Rosé Brunch (11:30 AM-4 PM)Mediterranean brunch, DJs, live entertainment, and a complimentary bottle of rosé for tables of six or more.Sunday | Pardon My French! Brunch (11:30 AM-4 PM)A lively French-inspired brunch buffet with live entertainment, DJs, and rooftop ambiance.Together, these experiences celebrate LouLou's belief that every day deserves a little French Joie de Vivre.LouLou Joins DineLA Restaurant WeekFrom August 14 through August 28, LouLou Santa Monica will participate in DineLA Restaurant Week, offering specially curated prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus showcasing its signature French Mediterranean cuisine and seasonal favorites.A Destination for Every CelebrationWhile each day now offers its own signature experience, celebrations remain at the heart of LouLou's identity. Over the past four years, the rooftop has become one of Los Angeles' favorite venues for birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, bridal showers, corporate gatherings, and private events. LouLou has welcomed companies including Netflix, Amazon, Google, and Savage X Fenty, reflecting its reputation as one of Southern California's premier destinations for memorable celebrations.As LouLou looks ahead to the season, the restaurant continues to redefine the rooftop dining experience in Los Angeles, not simply as a place to dine, but as a place to gather, celebrate, and embrace the timeless spirit of French joie de vivre, seven days a week.About LouLou Santa MonicaLocated above the iconic Santa Monica Place, just steps from the end of Route 66, LouLou Santa Monica brings the spirit of the French Riviera to Southern California through French Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, rooftop dining, live entertainment, and warm hospitality. Recognized by Tasting Table as one of America's "Best Brunch Buffets," LouLou offers an immersive destination where exceptional dining, entertainment, and celebration come together every day of the week.For reservations, private events, and upcoming experiences, follow LouLou Santa Monica

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