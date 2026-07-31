Local Artist's Watercolor to Be Featured on Adam Puchta Winery's 2027 Press House Series Labels

Artist Lee Copen's watercolor of the historic Press House, selected for Adam Puchta Winery's 2027 Press House Series wine labels following the 2026 Hermann Plein Air Festival.

Lee Copen's watercolor of the historic Press House, created at the 2026 Hermann Plein Air Festival, chosen for the winery's limited-release label series

The painting beautifully captures the character and history of one of our most treasured buildings.” — Representatives of Adam Puchta Winery

HERMANN, MO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A watercolor painting inspired by one of Missouri wine country's most recognizable landmarks will soon become part of Adam Puchta Winery 's next chapter.Following the 2026 Hermann Plein Air Festival, Adam Puchta Winery selected local artist Lee Copen as the featured artist for the 2027 Press House Series wine labels. Copen's watercolor of the winery's historic Press House was chosen from a competitive field of artwork created during the annual Plein Air event, where artists from across the region spent the week capturing Hermann's architecture, landscapes, vineyards, and historic landmarks.The Press House, built in the mid-1800s, remains one of the defining structures at Adam Puchta Winery and serves as a reminder of the family's more than 170 years of winemaking history The Press House Series is Adam Puchta Winery's line of limited-release wines crafted in small batches, with each vintage featuring original artwork on the label. The series celebrates Missouri wine alongside the creativity that continues to shape Hermann's cultural identity, allowing visitors to take home a piece of both the region's winemaking and artistic heritage."We're honored to showcase Lee's work on next year's limited release, Press House Series of wines," said representatives of Adam Puchta Winery. "The painting beautifully captures the character and history of one of our most treasured buildings."The selection also reflects the winery's ongoing partnership with the Hermann Missouri Arts Council and its support of the annual Hermann Plein Air Festival, an event that brings nationally and regionally recognized artists to the community while celebrating the landscapes and history that make Hermann, Missouri unique.The 2027 Press House Series featuring Lee Copen's artwork will be released next year. Current Press House Series wines are available at the winery and through its online wine shop About Adam Puchta WineryFounded in 1855, Adam Puchta Winery is America's oldest continuously family-owned farm winery, located at 1947 Frene Creek Road in Hermann, Missouri. Operated by the seventh generation of the Puchta family, the winery preserves Missouri's rich winemaking heritage while supporting local artists, agriculture, and community traditions. Learn more at https://adampuchtawine.com

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