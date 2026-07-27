NOT a Safe or Appropriate Way to Gain a Deputy’s Attention

A Spokane Valley Deputy, entering the secured law enforcement parking area at the Spokane Valley Precinct, was surprised to see a male pull out a pistol from his backpack, insert a magazine, and rack the slide, appearing to load it. The male was safely detained and later booked into jail. The pistol was found to be a realistic-looking BB gun replica of a Sig Sauer firearm.

On July 25, 2026, at approximately 5:25 pm, as a Spokane Valley Deputy pulled up to the gate of the secured law enforcement parking area of the Spokane Valley Precinct, he observed a male, later identified as 46-year-old Justin A. Thompson, standing in front of the building near the main public entrance, with a backpack.

Thompson stepped forward and unslung his backpack. Finding this strange since it was Saturday and the public lobby was closed, the Deputy continued to watch Thompson, who did not attempt to flag the Deputy down or indicate he wished to be contacted.

Thompson opened his backpack, retrieved an object that he held in his right hand, and set the backpack on the ground. At first, the Deputy could not distinguish what Thompson was holding, but he quickly noticed it appeared to be a black semiautomatic handgun. Thompson appeared to insert a magazine into the pistol and, with his left hand, rack the slide, appearing to chamber/load the pistol.

The Deputy, immediately concerned about Thompson’s intent, requested emergency assistance. As he started to exit his patrol car, Thompson promptly put the weapon back in his backpack.

With his sidearm in a low ready position, while remaining behind his patrol vehicle utilizing it as cover, the Deputy gave commands for Thompson to put his hands in the air and turn to face away. Thompson complied, and when additional Deputies arrived, they safely detained him.

Thompson, who first provided a false name, was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. When asked why he was loading a pistol in front of a police station, he said it was a BB gun. He went on, claiming that no one was around, which the Deputy refuted, advising Thompson of his observations and that it appeared Thompson was preparing to ambush him. Thompson denied this.

With consent, Deputies retrieved the pistol from Thompson’s backpack. They confirmed it was a realistic-looking Sig Sauer BB gun, with a reciprocating slide and removable magazine, that was powered by CO2.

Deputies confronted Thompson after they learned his real identity, and he admitted the name he gave was an alias.

When asked again what he was doing at the precinct with a gun, he said he wanted to talk to a Deputy about an issue he was having, and no one came out. He said, “I was just trying to find something to do, so I figured I’d play with my gun until somebody came out.”

Deputies explained the numerous ways he could have safely contacted a Deputy without pulling out a realistic-looking firearm to gain attention.

When Deputies advised Thompson of his charges and that he was under arrest, he seemed surprised.

Thompson was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Brandishing/Intimidating with a Weapon and Making False Statements to a Public Servant.

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